If People Raise A Common Voice That This Issue Requires Social Reforms, We Will Accept It: SC On Sabarimala
The apex court said that if people, through their elected representatives, collectively decide the practice requires social reform, the court would likely accept such reform.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that whether excluding women of menstrual age from Sabarimala constitutes a "taboo" is ultimately a matter of individual conscience. The top court added that if the people, through their elected representatives, collectively decide the practice requires social reform, the court would likely accept such reform.
The nine-judge constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.
The bench comprises Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing some parties in the matter, said regarding the Sabarimala temple, the whole basis of debarring women is due to their menstrual age. "Consider me, as a 10-year-old girl. I am going with the family (to the temple). Regarding menstruation, it is a taboo….," said Hansaria.
Justice Nagarathna observed, "If you consider it a taboo then it is a taboo and if you don't consider it a taboo (then it is not)… The question is how you view it."
She stressed that it depends on how a devotee and how a non-devotee would view it and one should go by his or her conscience. Hansaria argued that he is a devotee but some people say it is a taboo, and "my conscience does not treat it as a taboo or a stigma."
It was argued that a state law enacted for social welfare should be upheld and not struck down merely because it affects religious practices.
Hansaria said even it is a religious practice and a social reform is required, and a law is made under Article 25 2(b) that law cannot be struck down on the ground that it is an essential religious practice because Article 26 (b) overrides Article 25 (1) as well as Article 26.
Hansaria said for example, if a state makes a law—entry of women of all age group is allowed in a temple. "Can that law be struck down on basis of it violates 26 (b)”, argued Hansaria. The CJI said, "Courts will be extremely reluctant to pronounce a judgment in future…”.
“If the people of this country, through their elected representatives, raise a common voice that this issue requires social reforms, probably the court will accept it as a social reform. But if it is against the wish and will of the people — something is thrusted upon them or, as a rule of gagging them, maybe the court will interfere…" added CJI.
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