ETV Bharat / bharat

If People Raise A Common Voice That This Issue Requires Social Reforms, We Will Accept It: SC On Sabarimala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that whether excluding women of menstrual age from Sabarimala constitutes a "taboo" is ultimately a matter of individual conscience. The top court added that if the people, through their elected representatives, collectively decide the practice requires social reform, the court would likely accept such reform.

The nine-judge constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.

The bench comprises Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing some parties in the matter, said regarding the Sabarimala temple, the whole basis of debarring women is due to their menstrual age. "Consider me, as a 10-year-old girl. I am going with the family (to the temple). Regarding menstruation, it is a taboo….," said Hansaria.

Justice Nagarathna observed, "If you consider it a taboo then it is a taboo and if you don't consider it a taboo (then it is not)… The question is how you view it."

She stressed that it depends on how a devotee and how a non-devotee would view it and one should go by his or her conscience. Hansaria argued that he is a devotee but some people say it is a taboo, and "my conscience does not treat it as a taboo or a stigma."