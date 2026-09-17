Nowadays, Nobody Plants These Trees: Supreme Court On Removing Invasive Tree Species From Central Ridge Area
The apex court observed that invasive species lower the underground water level and destroy the soil, preventing other plants from growing near them.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the Delhi government's forest department to clear "invasive species" of trees in the Central Ridge – known as the green lungs of the capital.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench agreed with the forest department’s contention that invasive species like 'Vilayati Keekar' (Prosopis juliflora), Babool tree (Vachellia nilotica) and Eucalyptus need to be uprooted to pave the way for trees like Neem, Banyan, Peepal, Jamun and Amaltas tree (Cassia fistula).
The bench made it clear that the exercise would be carried out under the approved Delhi Eco-restoration Plan 2026-30 prepared by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, and would be overseen by the Delhi Ridge Management Board.
The bench said an interim compliance report would be filed by the department and the director of FRI would constitute a team of experts to examine the plan's implementation. The apex court halted the contempt proceedings initiated before the Delhi High Court.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the forest department, submitted that around 13,000 invasive trees need to be uprooted to plant new trees in the area.
Lt Col (Retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi, managing trustee of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, filed a contempt petition before the High Court alleging violation of court orders on construction, clearing and excavation activities at the Central Ridge. Oberoi was represented by senior advocate Shoeb Alam.
The forest department challenged the Delhi High Court order of August 20, which directed that no construction activity, clearing, excavation or removal of trees or shrubs be carried out in the Central Ridge area.
Alam argued before the apex court that the manner in which the forest department is uprooting the old trees is damaging the topsoil, which is rich in minerals. He made it clear that his client has no issue with planting new trees.
Bhati refuted the charge and said that everything was done according to the approved plan.
She submitted that according to the annual plan for 2026-27, a total of 22,188 invasive trees over 191 hectares have to be removed, and 7,29,000-odd trees and shrubs are to be planted in their place.
The bench observed that Eucalyptus and Vilayati Keekar tree species lower the underground water level and destroy the soil, preventing other plants from growing near them.
The bench said that in the 1970s, as the paper industry grew, farmers in India started planting Eucalyptus and other trees without knowing their harmful effects. "Nowadays, nobody plants these trees. Now farmers have found a substitute in the 'Poplar' tree, which is eco-friendly and can be used in timber as well as in the paper industry," observed the bench.
The bench was informed that as of now, 9,000-odd invasive trees have been removed and 5,31,000 shrubs and trees (comprising around 2,23,000 trees and 3,07,000 shrubs) have been planted over approximately 120 hectares.
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