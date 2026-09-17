ETV Bharat / bharat

Nowadays, Nobody Plants These Trees: Supreme Court On Removing Invasive Tree Species From Central Ridge Area

FILE - Students plant saplings as they attend the launch of a 15-day Mega Plantation Drive 'Van Mahotsav', at Central Ridge, in New Delhi on June 11, 2022. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the Delhi government's forest department to clear "invasive species" of trees in the Central Ridge – known as the green lungs of the capital.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench agreed with the forest department’s contention that invasive species like 'Vilayati Keekar' (Prosopis juliflora), Babool tree (Vachellia nilotica) and Eucalyptus need to be uprooted to pave the way for trees like Neem, Banyan, Peepal, Jamun and Amaltas tree (Cassia fistula).

The bench made it clear that the exercise would be carried out under the approved Delhi Eco-restoration Plan 2026-30 prepared by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, and would be overseen by the Delhi Ridge Management Board.

The bench said an interim compliance report would be filed by the department and the director of FRI would constitute a team of experts to examine the plan's implementation. The apex court halted the contempt proceedings initiated before the Delhi High Court.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the forest department, submitted that around 13,000 invasive trees need to be uprooted to plant new trees in the area.

Lt Col (Retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi, managing trustee of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, filed a contempt petition before the High Court alleging violation of court orders on construction, clearing and excavation activities at the Central Ridge. Oberoi was represented by senior advocate Shoeb Alam.

The forest department challenged the Delhi High Court order of August 20, which directed that no construction activity, clearing, excavation or removal of trees or shrubs be carried out in the Central Ridge area.