'The Institution Is Not Affected By These Kinds Of Incidents': SC On Object Thrown At CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to list on Friday a plea for initiating contempt action against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on October 6 during the court proceedings, apparently hurt over his comments in the Lord Vishnu idol case.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Singh requested the bench to list the matter tomorrow and stressed that social media is going berserk as if Kishore were a hero.

The bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Attorney General has given consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the Delhi lawyer for his act as mandated under the Contempt of Courts Act. Mehta urged the bench to take up the matter and initiate contempt proceedings, as institutional integrity is in question.

Justice Kant said the court is not against freedom of speech and it has been jealously protected by it, but this is an incident where the right was exercised at the cost of the integrity, dignity and personal reputation of other people.

"This will continue. The problem is how to regulate…", noted the bench. Mehta said there are some instances where action ought to be taken, but was not taken. Singh said the CJI may personally condone it, but ultimately, it is about the majesty of the institution, and the way it is going on social media it is bringing disrepute to the institution.

"CJI has been magnanimous…the institution is not affected by these kinds of incidents", said Justice Kant. Mehta said it was a gesture of majesty of this court not to take any action and pointed at the way it was being used on social media: some people are justifying it, some people are glorifying it, some are saying that it is too late to do this, rather it should have been done earlier, and some people are also criticising it.

Singh said, "Lord Vishnu will never justify this kind of act. Lord Vishnu will not say you take to violence to do this kind of thing…in a way insulting the God also. I sincerely feel". Justice Kant said even our religious scriptures never promoted violence. "Just think when you initiate such kind of proceedings. In social media, everything becomes a saleable item," the bench said. Singh urged the court to pass a John Doe order.

"A John Doe order will be the next cavalcade of comments…it is for us and our behaviour in court that we survive and we get the confidence. It is that spirit the CJI exhibited…we chose to rest it that way. Consider whether again raking up an issue which is for ourselves is complete. Finished…", said Justice Bagchi.