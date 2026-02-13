ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Violence | 'SC Appointed Committee Neutral Umpire, Honour Its Recommendations': CJI Tells Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing 11 FIRs related to the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence cases, to submit a status report within two weeks.

The top court also asked the Centre and Manipur governments to honour the recommendations of the Justice Gita Mittal committee on rehabilitation and welfare of the victims of the ethnic violence in the state, saying, "committee is a neutral umpire".

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing the CJI said the committee is a neutral umpire and it comprises former judges. Last month, the Supreme Court extended till July 31 the tenure of the top court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal committee set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves contended before the bench that he was representing a tribal body forum of the Manipur Kuki tribals. He said that two committees had been appointed -- one for criminal justice and the other for rehabilitation – and 27 reports have been filed in this court, but we don't have a single copy with us.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, urged the bench to see one of the reports of the committee and added, "the committee has reported to your lordships that these organisations are creating hindrance and they are instigating people to continue violence".

Gonsalves said this is not true and there was a dispute over the burial of people. Gonsalves insisted that according to them rehabilitation is very low and the prosecution of assailants is also very low, and they can look at the reports and then provide their inputs and urged the court to share the reports.

Raising an apprehension regarding the sensitive content in the reports, the CJI asked if the reports are shared and if there is an element of sensitivity? Gonsalves said then the court may decide out of 27 reports, whatever is required to be shared with them.

Gonsalves stressed that rehabilitation is zero and he would establish it by giving examples and full data. "Don't want to see any examples. Please do not argue in open court. These things are reported…", observed the CJI, adding that whatever the committee has recommended the Centre and state should make an endeavour to immediately comply with those recommendations and honour those recommendations.

The bench also mooted the idea that instead of the apex court, the jurisdictional Manipur High Court, which has a new chief justice, or the Gauhati High Court or both monitor the trials and related developments in the violence cases.

The court-appointed committee comprising Justice Mittal, the former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Justices Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court, have so far submitted several reports on measures to rehabilitate the victims.