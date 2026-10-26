Supreme Court On Ayodhya Land Acquisition: Social Impact Study Not a 'Millstone', Verdict Reserved
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, stressed the need to consider the public interest in development projects already underway.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition against the acquisition of land for a residential housing scheme in Ayodhya. The top court orally observed that social impact assessment could not be brushed aside lightly but cautioned that it should not become a "millstone around the neck" of the state government.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, represented the petitioner, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Uttar Pradesh government and its department.
Sankaranarayanan pressed that the authorities could not restrict the benefits available to affected landowners to monetary compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement while disregarding other safeguards under the 2013 Act. He added that these included provisions on social impact assessment, the use of previously acquired land and the acquisition of multi-crop agricultural land.
It was argued that the HC’s judgment had effectively restricted the Samiti's rights to compensation under the 2013 Act, even though the law provided wider protections for landowners.
The bench observed that social impact assessment could not be brushed aside lightly but cautioned that it should not become a "millstone around the neck" of the state government. The bench stressed the need to consider the public interest in development projects already underway.
It was argued that the distinction made in earlier judgments between acquisitions initiated before the 2013 law came into force and those begun later was relevant to the dispute.
The senior counsel contended that the acquisition in this case was initiated after the law came into force, but its provisions had not been fully applied.
Referring to Section 8(1)(d) of the 2013 Act, the senior counsel said the government was required to ensure that land acquired earlier in the area had not remained unused before acquiring more land.
The bench was informed that three residential housing schemes involved acquiring 1,407 acres. Of this, only 70 acres had been used, leaving about 1,300 acres surplus under the first two schemes. The counsel argued that the authorities had not provided adequate details about how that land had been used.
The senior advocate said the challenge was limited to the third scheme. Bhati maintained that the authorities had provided, or were providing, all benefits available under the 2013 Act, including enhanced compensation, additional payment and other applicable entitlements.
Bhati also said the project was part of a broader policy decision and development plan for Ayodhya that included several components and offered to place the complete plan before the court.
The Shri Saryu Nagar Vikas Samiti has appealed against an August 6 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The HC directed the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad to determine compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement benefits for compulsory land acquisition under the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad Adhiniyam, 1965.
The HC had asked the authority to address the issues in line with the legal principles set out in its judgment, including those under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
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