ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court On Ayodhya Land Acquisition: Social Impact Study Not a 'Millstone', Verdict Reserved

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition against the acquisition of land for a residential housing scheme in Ayodhya. The top court orally observed that social impact assessment could not be brushed aside lightly but cautioned that it should not become a "millstone around the neck" of the state government.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, represented the petitioner, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Uttar Pradesh government and its department.

Sankaranarayanan pressed that the authorities could not restrict the benefits available to affected landowners to monetary compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement while disregarding other safeguards under the 2013 Act. He added that these included provisions on social impact assessment, the use of previously acquired land and the acquisition of multi-crop agricultural land.

It was argued that the HC’s judgment had effectively restricted the Samiti's rights to compensation under the 2013 Act, even though the law provided wider protections for landowners.

The bench observed that social impact assessment could not be brushed aside lightly but cautioned that it should not become a "millstone around the neck" of the state government. The bench stressed the need to consider the public interest in development projects already underway.

It was argued that the distinction made in earlier judgments between acquisitions initiated before the 2013 law came into force and those begun later was relevant to the dispute.

The senior counsel contended that the acquisition in this case was initiated after the law came into force, but its provisions had not been fully applied.