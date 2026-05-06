ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can The Court Direct Parliament To Make Law To Regulate Appointment Of CEC, ECs,' Asks SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked whether it can direct Parliament to make a law regulating the appointment procedures for the chief election commissioner and the election commisisoners.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for appointing Election Commissioners.

The bench declined to entertain the Centre's request to adjourn the hearing on the pleas, saying the instant matter is "more important" than the Sabarimala case. The bench pointed to a prayer made in one of the petitions asking the top court to direct Parliament to enact a law to regulate the appointment of the CEC and the Election Commissioners.

"Come back to the prayers… Can the court ask Parliament to make a law? Could this be maintainable?" asked the bench. The bench also referred to the March 2, 2023, judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case by a five-judge constitution bench. The 2023 verdict had unanimously held that the selection of the CEC and the ECs would be done by a three-member committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition (or the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament), and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The verdict had altered the then prevailing mode of selection, where the CEC and ECs were appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Prime Minister. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing one of the petitioners, vehemently argued against the 2023 law. Hansaria argued that Section 7 of the Act grants the ruling executive "primacy" in appointments, which he termed an "anathema" to the independence of the Election Commission.

Under the new law, the selection committee consists of the prime minister, a Union Cabinet minister, and the leader of the opposition. Hansaria said that this 2-1 ratio effectively gives the government a "pocket board" allowing them to appoint "the prime minister’s man".