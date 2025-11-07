'Move Them To Designated Shelters': SC On Alarming Rise In Stray Dog Bites In Institutional Areas
The top court issued directions to insulate key public spaces from the growing stray dog menace.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said against the backdrop of alarming rise in dog bites incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, it is essential to issue directions in the interest of public safety, health, and management of stray dogs and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria. The bench directed the authorities to prevent the ingress of stray dogs into the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals, etc., to prevent dog bite incidents.
Justice Mehta, pronouncing the order, said, having regard to the alarming rise in dog bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, this court deems it appropriate to issue the following directions in the interest of public safety, health, and management of stray dogs.
The bench said the state governments and union territories, through their respective local or municipal authorities, within a period of two weeks, identify all government and private educational institutions, hospitals, including district hospitals, primary health centres, and medical colleges, public sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations.
The bench said the administrative heads of these institutions, through their local authorities, under the overall supervision of the district magistrate, ensure that the premises are secured by adequate fencing, boundary walls, and other structural measures necessary to prevent the ingress of stray dogs.
The bench said the management of every educational institution, hospital, sports complex, railway station, bus stand, should designate a nodal officer responsible for the cleanliness of the premises and for ensuring stray dogs do not enter the area. The bench said the stray dogs found in the above areas should be moved to a designated shelter after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control rules. “The stray dogs picked up should not be released to the same location (from which they were picked)…”, said the bench. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.
The bench also passed a slew of directions in the stray dogs case, including asking the authorities to ensure the removal of cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways, and their relocation to designated shelters.
The bench on November 3, said it will pass interim directions to tackle the issue of "grave menace" of dog bites in institutional areas, where employees feed and encourage stray dogs.
The bench was hearing a suo motu case, which was initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.
The apex court had expanded the scope of the stray dogs’ case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, and directed that all states and union territories be made parties in the matter.
