ETV Bharat / bharat

'Move Them To Designated Shelters': SC On Alarming Rise In Stray Dog Bites In Institutional Areas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said against the backdrop of alarming rise in dog bites incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, it is essential to issue directions in the interest of public safety, health, and management of stray dogs and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria. The bench directed the authorities to prevent the ingress of stray dogs into the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals, etc., to prevent dog bite incidents.

Justice Mehta, pronouncing the order, said, having regard to the alarming rise in dog bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, this court deems it appropriate to issue the following directions in the interest of public safety, health, and management of stray dogs.

The bench said the state governments and union territories, through their respective local or municipal authorities, within a period of two weeks, identify all government and private educational institutions, hospitals, including district hospitals, primary health centres, and medical colleges, public sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations.

The bench said the administrative heads of these institutions, through their local authorities, under the overall supervision of the district magistrate, ensure that the premises are secured by adequate fencing, boundary walls, and other structural measures necessary to prevent the ingress of stray dogs.