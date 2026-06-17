ETV Bharat / bharat

'Need To Be Harsh With Cyber Criminals, They Are Parasites': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that cyber criminals are "parasites" who take money from innocent investors to dupe them and that the court must be very harsh with them.

The observation was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking the clubbing of some FIRs lodged against him in different states.

"You people (cyber criminals) are parasites and you take money from innocent investors to dupe them. For cyber criminals, we have to be very harsh," the CJI observed.

Criticizing the cyber criminals, the bench observed that victims of such crimes are always scattered across the country and the criminals cheat someone in one part of the country and move to another.

“You cheat someone in Tamil Nadu, then you go to Jammu and Kashmir and then to the North-East,” the CJI said.