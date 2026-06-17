'Need To Be Harsh With Cyber Criminals, They Are Parasites': SC
Court declines plea filed by a man seeking the clubbing of some FIRs lodged against him in different states.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that cyber criminals are "parasites" who take money from innocent investors to dupe them and that the court must be very harsh with them.
The observation was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by a man seeking the clubbing of some FIRs lodged against him in different states.
"You people (cyber criminals) are parasites and you take money from innocent investors to dupe them. For cyber criminals, we have to be very harsh," the CJI observed.
Criticizing the cyber criminals, the bench observed that victims of such crimes are always scattered across the country and the criminals cheat someone in one part of the country and move to another.
“You cheat someone in Tamil Nadu, then you go to Jammu and Kashmir and then to the North-East,” the CJI said.
The CJI said that it would be in society’s interest to keep cyber criminals behind bars.
The bench declined to entertain the plea for clubbing some FIRs lodged against the petitioner in different states.
After hearing submissions, the bench said the petitioner could approach the jurisdictional high court to seek relief.
The Supreme Court had earlier given a free hand to the CBI to deal with digital arrest cases across India while issuing several directions to the Centre and state governments on handling such cases.
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