ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Lokpal On Plea Against HC Verdict Saying Hearing Not Needed Before Show-Cause Notice

Supreme Court ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Lokpal of India on a plea challenging a Delhi High Court verdict which held that the anti-corruption ombudsman was not required to provide a public servant an opportunity of hearing before issuing a show-cause notice with regard to an investigation.

The Delhi High Court, on April 15, had dismissed a petition filed by public servant Chinmoyjit Sen, who had challenged a Lokpal order dated February 25 and a subsequent show-cause notice issued on February 27 in connection with a complaint.

Observing that the right to be heard arises before any final action is taken under Section 20(3) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, the high court had held that the Lokpal was not required to provide a public servant an opportunity of hearing before issuing a show-cause notice. Section 20(3) of the Act requires a Lokpal bench of at least three members to review preliminary inquiry reports under Section 20(2), hear the public servant, decide if a prima facie case exists and choose one or more actions. The Lokpal probes allegations of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against specified public servants, politicians and certain institutions. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Sen's lawyer and issued the notice to the ombudsman. The bench, however, refused to stay the proceedings before the Lokpal against Sen and said that the matter would be taken up after a week. The proceedings originated from a preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI on the directions of the Lokpal. The CBI submitted its preliminary inquiry report on January 27, following which the Lokpal examined the allegations and found certain of them against Sen to be prima facie substantiated.