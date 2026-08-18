ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre, States, Social Media Firms Over Restraining Police From Revealing Accused Identity Online

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, states, and social media firms Meta and X in response to a PIL to restrain the police from disclosing the identity of the accused online.

The PIL seeks directions to prevent police organisations from posting content revealing the identities of accused individuals or depicting them in a dehumanising manner.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for PIL petitioner Hemendra Patel, and issued notices to the Union government, states and social media platforms.

The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj, sought directions to states to remove forthwith from their police social media handles posts that reveal the faces or identities of accused persons or depict them in a dehumanising manner.

"Direct the Respondent-States to frame appropriate guidelines regulating the use of social media platforms by their respective police organisations, particularly to prevent the upload of any such content which reveals the faces/ identities of accused persons and/or depicts them in a dehumanising manner,” the plea said.