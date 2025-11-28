'Reflects The Mindset And Mentality': SC Notice To Centre On Probe Into Proof Of Periods Asked From Female Workers
The top court sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging that female sanitation workers were asked to prove they were menstruating.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 28, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A bench led by Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna on Friday expressed its discontent over the claims that female sanitation workers at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were menstruating, saying "this reflects the mindset… shows the mentality of the persons."
Justice Nagarathna observed, "In Karnataka, they are giving period leave. After reading this, I thought will they ask a proof for giving the leave…."
The bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea alleging that female sanitation workers at the Maharashi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were menstruating.
The bench "This reflects the mindset….this shows the mentality of the persons. If some heavy work could not be done because of their absence somebody else could have been deployed."
Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh contended before the bench that this is a gross criminal case and it is a matter that needs attention. "We hope something good will happen in this petition," said the bench. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 15.
The bar body's plea has sought directions to the Centre and Haryana to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged incident. SCBA has also sought guidelines to ensure that the right to health, dignity, bodily autonomy and privacy of women and girls are not violated when they are menstruating.
Three people connected with the Maharishi Dayanand University were booked for sexual harassment on October 31, 2025, for allegedly asking female sanitation workers to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were having their periods, police said.
The varsity, in a statement, said it had suspended two supervisors, who had been hired through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited on contract, while an internal probe had been ordered into the incident.
The alleged incident took place on October 26, 2025, a few hours before Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was scheduled to visit the campus.
