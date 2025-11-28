ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reflects The Mindset And Mentality': SC Notice To Centre On Probe Into Proof Of Periods Asked From Female Workers

New Delhi: A bench led by Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna on Friday expressed its discontent over the claims that female sanitation workers at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were menstruating, saying "this reflects the mindset… shows the mentality of the persons."

Justice Nagarathna observed, "In Karnataka, they are giving period leave. After reading this, I thought will they ask a proof for giving the leave…."

The bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea alleging that female sanitation workers at the Maharashi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were menstruating.

The bench "This reflects the mindset….this shows the mentality of the persons. If some heavy work could not be done because of their absence somebody else could have been deployed."

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh contended before the bench that this is a gross criminal case and it is a matter that needs attention. "We hope something good will happen in this petition," said the bench. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 15.