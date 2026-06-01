ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Compliance With Recommendations Of Disability Commissions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking guidelines on effective and time-bound compliance by authorities with the recommendations of disability commissions. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale issued a notice on a public interest litigation filed by Shashank Pandey, a lawyer, and asked the Centre to respond to it.

The plea, filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, has sought the apex court's intervention to address the implementation gaps in the grievance redressal mechanism as provided in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Advocate Rahul Bajaj appeared for the petitioner in the matter. The bench posted the matter for hearing on July 21 and tagged the plea with another pending petition raising a similar issue.

The plea said the Act provides for appointment of chief commissioner and state commissioners for persons with disabilities and both these offices were intended to function as monitoring and quasi-judicial authorities for ensuring protection of rights of persons with disabilities.

The plea said as per the provisions of the Act, the chief and state commissioners have been given the power to make recommendations, which the authorities concerned are mandated to comply with within three months.

It said the authorities may refuse to comply with the recommendations so long as they furnish the reasons for the same to the disability commission and the aggrieved person.

"In practice, however, the data reveals that in a large majority of cases, authorities choose neither to comply with the recommendations of the disability commissions nor do they provide any justification for the same," the plea said.

It referred to Section 93 of the Act, which deals with punishment for failure to furnish information.

"While recommendations of the CCPD (Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities) refer to the possibility of imposing Section 93 in case the requisite information is not furnished, in practice such a fine is never imposed," the plea said.