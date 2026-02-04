ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging NBEMS's Decision To Reduce NEET PG Cut-off Percentile

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the NBEMS, the National Medical Commission and others. The matter is listed for the next hearing on February 6.

With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country remaining vacant, the Board revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, reducing it to zero from 40 percentile for reserved categories -- which will make even those scoring as low as minus 40 out of 800 to take part in the third round of counselling for PG medical seats.