SC Notice To Centre, CBI, ED On Plea Of Ex-IAS Officer Seeking Protection In Multiple Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses of the Centre, CBI, ED and the Chhattisgarh government on a plea of former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, arrested in liquor scam cases, seeking protection from further coercive action in as many as 11 FIRs registered by multiple investigating agencies.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh took note of the submissions of lawyers, Arshdeep Singh Khurana and Malak Bhatt, on behalf of the former IAS officer, and sought the responses of the probe agencies.

Besides the Directorate of Enforcement and the CBI, Tuteja, who was allegedly close to the earlier Congress-led Chhattisgarh government, has made the state anti-corruption Bureau, the Union Ministry of Finance and the Income Tax Department as parties to the petition.

“Restrain the respondent authorities from taking any further coercive steps against the Petitioner on the basis of material already in their possession, till the final adjudication of the instant case, in the interest of justice,” the plea, which referred to 11 pending criminal cases against Tuteja, said.

The plea alleged a “vindictive” strategy of “evergreening of arrests” by multiple investigative agencies to prolong his incarceration indefinitely. The former bureaucrat has filed an appeal challenging the June 27 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court, which dismissed as non-maintainable his plea seeking protection from successive arrests by various agencies.

“The present SLP is being preferred by the humble Petitioner, who has been confined in custody for over the last 14 months, arrested first on 21.04.2024 and subsequently in two successive cases, all in relation to the same allegations and alleged transactions i.e. the liquor scam in the State of Chhattisgarh,” the plea said.