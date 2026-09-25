Supreme Court To Hear Tarun Tejpal's Challenge Against Conviction In Sexual Assault Case
The top court agreed for an early hearing sought by Tejpal who is now in a Goa jail following the conviction in sexual assault case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by Tehelka Magazine's former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal challenging the judgment of the Bombay High Court sentencing him to ten years imprisonment in a 2013 sexual assault case.
The matter came up for hearing before Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Tejpal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Goa government.
During the brief hearing, Sibal submitted that the High Court reversed the acquittal. "This is a case of reversal; there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered," Sibal contended.
The bench agreed to issue notice on Tejpal’s plea. Sibal requested the bench set a specific date for the hearing on suspension of sentence. The bench said it will consider. "Issue notice," said Justice Sundresh. Sibal urged the bench to give an early date in the matter. Justice Sundresh said he would consider Sibal's request.
On August 6, justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.
The court, while imposing the minimum punishment, noted the incident occurred 13 years ago and Tejpal has not committed any other offence since then. "Both parties (victim and Tejpal) may have moved on in life now," it observed. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,21,000 on Tejpal, which would be paid to the victim.
The high court said, "The victim having suffered sexual assault would be handed over the entire fine amount." While Tejpal pleaded for leniency, claiming he was a "political victim" and the father of two daughters, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, demanded the maximum punishment to send a strong message that "no means no".
"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the bench said. Tejpal had said that he would move the Supreme Court against the HC's order. He has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.
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