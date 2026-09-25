ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear Tarun Tejpal's Challenge Against Conviction In Sexual Assault Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by Tehelka Magazine's former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal challenging the judgment of the Bombay High Court sentencing him to ten years imprisonment in a 2013 sexual assault case.

The matter came up for hearing before Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Tejpal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Goa government.

During the brief hearing, Sibal submitted that the High Court reversed the acquittal. "This is a case of reversal; there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered," Sibal contended.

The bench agreed to issue notice on Tejpal’s plea. Sibal requested the bench set a specific date for the hearing on suspension of sentence. The bench said it will consider. "Issue notice," said Justice Sundresh. Sibal urged the bench to give an early date in the matter. Justice Sundresh said he would consider Sibal's request.