SC Notice on Seven-Year Stay In Poaching Case In Jim Corbett

New Delhi: The Supreme Court had issued an ex parte interim stay order on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the poaching of tigers in Jim Corbett National Park, which was in operation for the last seven years. However, earlier this week, the top court decided to examine the matter and issued notice on a plea for lifting the stay on the CBI probe.

On Monday, the matter was brought up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora and lawyer Govid Jee drew the court's attention to the operation of the stay order. The counsel, representing environmentalist Atul Sati, contended that it has been in operation for the last seven years despite the central agency's preliminary enquiry suggesting "connivance of forest officers/officials with poachers".