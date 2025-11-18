SC Notice on Seven-Year Stay In Poaching Case In Jim Corbett
The top court has taken up a plea to lift ex parte stay on a CBI probe into tiger poaching in Jim Corbett National Park.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court had issued an ex parte interim stay order on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the poaching of tigers in Jim Corbett National Park, which was in operation for the last seven years. However, earlier this week, the top court decided to examine the matter and issued notice on a plea for lifting the stay on the CBI probe.
On Monday, the matter was brought up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora and lawyer Govid Jee drew the court's attention to the operation of the stay order. The counsel, representing environmentalist Atul Sati, contended that it has been in operation for the last seven years despite the central agency's preliminary enquiry suggesting "connivance of forest officers/officials with poachers".
The counsel contended that the CBI report had suggested the involvement of the officer who got the stay order from the court. The officer's counsel opposed the plea and sought time to file a response. After hearing submissions, the bench granted three weeks to the counsel.
In 2023, the CBI filed an application for lifting the stay order passed by the apex court in 2018. The Uttarakhand High Court, in September 2018, had ordered a CBI probe into all poaching cases in the state in the past five years. The probe was ordered to find out the "complicity, involvement or collusion" of serving forest department officials in such incidents.
