ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice On Plea Challenging Re-Appointment Of Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash Without Election As MLA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the re-appointment of Deepak Prakash as Bihar's Panchayati Raj Minister without being elected as a member of the legislature. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.

The bench decided to issue notice on the plea filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh through advocate Sanya Kaushal. The plea has named the state government, Deepak Prakash, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents in the matter.

The plea contended that it raises issues of grave constitutional importance concerning the scope, interpretation, and permissible limits of Article 164(4) of the Constitution, which creates a narrowly tailored and temporary constitutional exception permitting a non-legislator to hold ministerial office for a limited duration of six consecutive months.

“The central constitutional grievance in the present case concerns the deliberate circumvention and structural subversion of the democratic and representative constitutional mandate embodied under Article 164 of the Constitution of India by artificially fragmenting and reutilising the limited constitutional grace period available to a non-legislator Minister,” said the plea.

The plea contended that Prakash was initially appointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj, Government of Bihar, on November 20, 2025, under the Council of Ministers headed by Nitish Kumar despite admittedly not being an elected member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) or the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad).

It added that consequently, the constitutional limitation prescribed under Article 164(4) immediately became operative and binding upon Prakash from the date he assumed ministerial office.

The plea contended that in terms of the constitutional framework, Prakash was mandatorily required to secure membership of either House of the State Legislature within a maximum period of six consecutive months from the date of his initial appointment, failing which he would constitutionally cease to hold ministerial office.