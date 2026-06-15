SC Notice On Plea Challenging Re-Appointment Of Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash Without Election As MLA
The plea contended that Prakash was initially appointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj, Government of Bihar, on November 20, 2025
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the re-appointment of Deepak Prakash as Bihar's Panchayati Raj Minister without being elected as a member of the legislature. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.
The bench decided to issue notice on the plea filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh through advocate Sanya Kaushal. The plea has named the state government, Deepak Prakash, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents in the matter.
The plea contended that it raises issues of grave constitutional importance concerning the scope, interpretation, and permissible limits of Article 164(4) of the Constitution, which creates a narrowly tailored and temporary constitutional exception permitting a non-legislator to hold ministerial office for a limited duration of six consecutive months.
“The central constitutional grievance in the present case concerns the deliberate circumvention and structural subversion of the democratic and representative constitutional mandate embodied under Article 164 of the Constitution of India by artificially fragmenting and reutilising the limited constitutional grace period available to a non-legislator Minister,” said the plea.
The plea contended that Prakash was initially appointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj, Government of Bihar, on November 20, 2025, under the Council of Ministers headed by Nitish Kumar despite admittedly not being an elected member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) or the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad).
It added that consequently, the constitutional limitation prescribed under Article 164(4) immediately became operative and binding upon Prakash from the date he assumed ministerial office.
The plea contended that in terms of the constitutional framework, Prakash was mandatorily required to secure membership of either House of the State Legislature within a maximum period of six consecutive months from the date of his initial appointment, failing which he would constitutionally cease to hold ministerial office.
“Accordingly, the maximum constitutional period available to Respondent No. 3 under Article 164(4), reckoned from 20.11.2025, would ordinarily expire on or about 19.05.2026,” said the plea.
The plea said that on May 7, 2026, upon expansion of the newly constituted Council of Ministers, Prakash was once again reappointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj, despite continuing to remain an unelected non-legislator and despite already having availed approximately 4 months and 26 days out of the constitutionally permissible six-month period contemplated under Article 164(4).
“The impugned reappointment of Respondent No. 3 dated 07.05.2026 is directly contrary to the law declared by this Hon'ble Court in S.R. Chaudhuri v. State of Punjab, (2001) 7 SCC 126, wherein it was authoritatively held that the constitutional privilege available to a non-legislator under Article 164(4) is a one-time and limited exception which cannot be repeatedly invoked during the tenure of the same Legislative Assembly through successive appointments,” said the plea.
“The impugned reappointment seeks to achieve indirectly what Article 164(4) prohibits directly. The Constitution cannot be circumvented through cabinet dissolutions, political realignments, change of Chief Ministers, intervening gap periods, or reconstituted Councils of Ministers. Such devices cannot enlarge a constitutionally restricted power,” added the plea.
The plea urged the apex court to issue an appropriate Writ of Quo Warranto calling upon Prakash to show under what authority of law and constitutional sanction he claims to hold, occupy, and continue in the said public office despite the limitations contained in Article 164(4) of the Constitution.
“Issue an appropriate Writ of Certiorari and/or any other appropriate writ, order, or direction declaring the reappointment and continuance of Respondent No. 3 as Minister of Panchayati Raj, Government of Bihar, pursuant to the notification and swearing-in dated 07.05.2026, as unconstitutional, illegal, void ab initio, and contrary to Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India and the law declared by this Hon'ble Court”, said one of the prayers in the plea.
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