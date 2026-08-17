ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notes Foreign Nationals Fleeing On Fake Sureties, Passes Slew Of Directions

New Delhi: Concerned about foreigners accused in NDPS cases securing bail on fake sureties, the Supreme Court on Monday imposed several conditions of depositing passports, territorial travel restrictions and declaration of income on such people.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said sureties turn out to be fake, false or non-existent, shaking confidence in the justice-delivery system.

On a proposal for licensed bail bondsmen in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, the court said it is a matter that requires in-depth consideration and asked the executive to take a call on the issue.

"The passport of the accused foreign national shall be deposited with the jurisdictional court. Concomitantly, the court may place a restriction upon the accused's ability to travel outside the country without its prior permission.

"The accused so released on bail shall register within one week of release with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and inform in writing to the investigating officer as also the concerned court of having made such registration," the bench said while dealing with an NDPS case where a foreign national, Chidiebere Kingsley Nawchara, secured bail and then went on the run.

The court directed that an accused foreign national shall mandatorily produce two sureties of like amount to secure bail.

"If the concerned court is of the considered view, upon it being so demonstrated to them, that despite sufficient effort, it has become difficult/impossible to secure two sureties, the concerned court may relax this condition by way of a written order recording reasons.

"The process of verification of sureties shall, in all cases, be done within three days, and the verification report be placed before the trial court prior to the release of the accused. If this timeline is not followed, the reasons therefor be recorded and brought to the notice of the concerned court," the bench said.