SC: No Job In Lieu Of Land Acquired Under Land Acquisition Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently dismissed the plea of a man based in Haryana seeking a direction to grant him a job in lieu of his family land acquired, under the Land Acquisition Act, nearly 30 years ago, even before he was born. The apex court noted that the family was awarded, which was also paid, yet the man moved courts seeking a job in lieu of land acquired.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale on November 7. The bench was hearing an appeal by appellant against an order passed by High Court of Punjab and Haryana on August 26, 2025. The petitioner had made Haryana governments and three others as respondents in the matter.

The land of the family of the petitioner is said to have been acquired in the year 1998 under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 1894. The apex court observed that the family of the petitioner was awarded compensation and the same was also paid.