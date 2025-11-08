SC: No Job In Lieu Of Land Acquired Under Land Acquisition Act
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently dismissed the plea of a man based in Haryana seeking a direction to grant him a job in lieu of his family land acquired, under the Land Acquisition Act, nearly 30 years ago, even before he was born. The apex court noted that the family was awarded, which was also paid, yet the man moved courts seeking a job in lieu of land acquired.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale on November 7. The bench was hearing an appeal by appellant against an order passed by High Court of Punjab and Haryana on August 26, 2025. The petitioner had made Haryana governments and three others as respondents in the matter.
The land of the family of the petitioner is said to have been acquired in the year 1998 under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 1894. The apex court observed that the family of the petitioner was awarded compensation and the same was also paid.
“The petitioner who was not even born at the time when the land was acquired, in the year 2025, applied for a job in lieu of the acquired land”, noted the bench, in its order. Petitioner’s request was rejected. The petitioner moved the high court seeking job in lieu of the land acquired.
“Under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, on the land being acquired, the petitioner or his family is entitled only to the compensation which has already been paid. There is no provision for grant of job in lieu of the acquired land”, said the bench, in its order. The apex court said the policy decision, if any, of giving job in lieu of the acquired land cannot prevail over the statutory provisions.
“We find no error or illegality on the part of the authorities and the high court in dismissing the claim of the petition for job, which was filed after more than 18 years of the framing of the policy. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of”, said the apex court, in its order.
