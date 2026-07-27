ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: New Criminal Law Lets Police Seek Custody Beyond First 15 Days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that the new criminal code widens the window for police custody, allowing investigators to seek remand in parts beyond the initial 15‑day period — but warned courts must not impose rigid, non‑extendable limits that frustrate investigations.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta modified the conditions imposed by a court while granting police custody of a suspended cop accused in an alleged custodial death case in Andhra Pradesh.

The bench set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's condition prohibiting extension of the accused's police custody beyond the first fifteen days of remand.

The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging a July 7 order of the state's high court. The high court had partly modified a July 2 order of a trial court in Vijayawada which granted police custody of the accused, a police inspector, subject to a host of conditions.

The top court said: “We feel that the apprehension expressed by the investigating agency regarding the hurdles created in effective custodial investigation thereby frustrating the entire process is realistic and justified.”

The bench said that the statutory scheme under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) must also be borne in mind.

The bench said that Sections 187(2) and (3) of the BNSS, unlike the erstwhile Section 167 under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, enlarge the window during which police custody, in the aggregate not exceeding fifteen days, may be sought by the investigating agency.

This custody can be available in parts during the first forty or sixty days of the total permissible detention period, rather than being confined to the first fifteen days of remand alone, it added.

"This legislative change was intended precisely to meet situations, such as the present, where fresh facts, discoveries or leads may emerge during the course of investigation warranting further custodial interrogation, and an unduly rigid or premature foreclosure of that statutory window, whether by a magistrate or by a court in the exercise of its supervisory jurisdiction, would run counter to the object of the provision," said the bench.

The bench said it is, therefore, unable to sustain condition 28.15, which places an absolute and non-extendable outer limit on custody, since such a limit forecloses recourse to Section 187(2) BNSS regardless of what the investigation may yet reveal.