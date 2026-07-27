Supreme Court: New Criminal Law Lets Police Seek Custody Beyond First 15 Days
The bench set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's condition prohibiting extension of the accused's police custody beyond the first fifteen days of remand.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that the new criminal code widens the window for police custody, allowing investigators to seek remand in parts beyond the initial 15‑day period — but warned courts must not impose rigid, non‑extendable limits that frustrate investigations.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta modified the conditions imposed by a court while granting police custody of a suspended cop accused in an alleged custodial death case in Andhra Pradesh.
The bench set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court's condition prohibiting extension of the accused's police custody beyond the first fifteen days of remand.
The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging a July 7 order of the state's high court. The high court had partly modified a July 2 order of a trial court in Vijayawada which granted police custody of the accused, a police inspector, subject to a host of conditions.
The top court said: “We feel that the apprehension expressed by the investigating agency regarding the hurdles created in effective custodial investigation thereby frustrating the entire process is realistic and justified.”
The bench said that the statutory scheme under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) must also be borne in mind.
The bench said that Sections 187(2) and (3) of the BNSS, unlike the erstwhile Section 167 under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, enlarge the window during which police custody, in the aggregate not exceeding fifteen days, may be sought by the investigating agency.
This custody can be available in parts during the first forty or sixty days of the total permissible detention period, rather than being confined to the first fifteen days of remand alone, it added.
"This legislative change was intended precisely to meet situations, such as the present, where fresh facts, discoveries or leads may emerge during the course of investigation warranting further custodial interrogation, and an unduly rigid or premature foreclosure of that statutory window, whether by a magistrate or by a court in the exercise of its supervisory jurisdiction, would run counter to the object of the provision," said the bench.
The bench said it is, therefore, unable to sustain condition 28.15, which places an absolute and non-extendable outer limit on custody, since such a limit forecloses recourse to Section 187(2) BNSS regardless of what the investigation may yet reveal.
The case stems from the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, who was taken into custody by police at Markapur on May 6, 2026, and reportedly brought to Krishna Lanka Police Station in Vijayawada.
The prosecution alleges the victim was never produced before a magistrate and subsequently went missing; his body remains untraced. After the victim’s mother filed a complaint, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted, and the respondent police officer was arrested on June 23, 2026 and remanded to judicial custody. The prosecution sought 12 days of police custody to pursue further leads.
The magistrate granted police custody but attached 15 stringent conditions — including confinement of interrogation to the Central Prison, continuous videography, limited advocate access during questioning, and a non‑extendable outer limit on remand. The Andhra Pradesh High Court largely upheld those safeguards with minor tweaks and reduced police custody to eight days. The state government challenged the conditions in the Supreme Court, arguing they unduly impede the investigation.
The apex court said the period of police custody shall commence from the date of production of the respondent-accused before the magistrate pursuant to this judgment and shall remain in force for a period of seven (7) days therefrom.
"Thus, the total period of police remand including that granted by the Courts below would not exceed fifteen (15) days. The Investigating Officer shall have unrestricted access to the respondent-accused during the period of police custody for the purposes of interrogation”, it said.
"The condition confining custodial interrogation exclusively to the Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram is set aside as unworkable and unjustified. The Investigating Officer shall be at liberty to interrogate the respondent-accused at the designated interrogation centre of the SIT, or any other equivalent facility available with the police authorities at Vijayawada," it added.
The bench said the requirement that the process of custodial interrogation, wherever conducted, shall be conducted under CCTV coverage and/or videographic supervision is retained.
"The direction given by the learned Magistrate permitting presence of the lawyer is retained with the modification that such lawyer shall only be allowed to remain present within the site of interrogation where he can see the respondent/accused. However, the lawyer shall not be permitted to intervene in the process of investigation at any cost," it noted.
The bench said the SIT shall conduct an impartial, fair and scientific investigation strictly in accordance with law, uninfluenced by any observation made in this judgment or in the judgment of the High Court, such observations having been made solely for the disposal of the respective proceedings.
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