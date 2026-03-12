SC: Need To Determine What Is Public Data And What Is Personal Data
The apex court stated that data is now handled by massive global companies, and protecting data needs clear legal boundaries.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that with data now managed by “massive global companies”, safeguarding data sovereignty and the right to privacy has become an urgent global concern that demands clear legal boundaries. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Geeta Seshu and others inter alia seeking direction or declaration quashing and setting aside Sections 7, 17(2)(a), 19(3) 24, 36, 44(2)(a), and 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, to the extent challenged herein, as being unconstitutional, void and inoperative, and violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g), 21 and 21A of the Constitution.
The bench agreed to examine the plea and issued notice to the Centre and others. Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh represented the petitioners. During the hearing, the bench highlighted that because data is now handled by "massive global companies", protecting data sovereignty and the "right to privacy" has become an urgent global issue that needs clear legal boundaries.
The bench observed that data is becoming the real wealth today. The bench orally observed that ultimately the interesting question that will have to be determined is: what is public data and what is personal data.
The bench orally observed that one interesting point can be whether data with respect to a person, so long as he holds a public office, can be termed as personal data or can it be termed as private data.
It was argued before the bench that there are provisions in this Act which enable them to access data from other countries also. The counsel contended that data sovereignty issues also arise, and the petitioners hope this court will provide guidance on all these issues.
The bench was informed that the new Data Protection Act is being challenged through multiple petitions, each focusing on different facets of the statute.
Also Read
Have Some Respect For Our Martyrs: SC Declines Plea Against War Memorial