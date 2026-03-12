ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Need To Determine What Is Public Data And What Is Personal Data

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that with data now managed by “massive global companies”, safeguarding data sovereignty and the right to privacy has become an urgent global concern that demands clear legal boundaries. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Geeta Seshu and others inter alia seeking direction or declaration quashing and setting aside Sections 7, 17(2)(a), 19(3) 24, 36, 44(2)(a), and 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, to the extent challenged herein, as being unconstitutional, void and inoperative, and violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g), 21 and 21A of the Constitution.

The bench agreed to examine the plea and issued notice to the Centre and others. Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh represented the petitioners. During the hearing, the bench highlighted that because data is now handled by "massive global companies", protecting data sovereignty and the "right to privacy" has become an urgent global issue that needs clear legal boundaries.