‘Pre-2018 Land Acquisition Cases Can't Be Reopened For Compensation With Interest', Observes SC
The bench made this observation while commencing the hearing of a plea by NHAI, seeking a review of the top court's 2019 verdict.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that pre-2018 land acquisition cases cannot be reopened for granting compensation with interest to the farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act.
In 2019, the top court held that the decision to grant compensation with interest to farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act would apply retrospectively. The matter came up before a special bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.
The bench made this observation while commencing the hearing in open court of a plea by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), seeking a review of the top court's 2019 verdict. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NHAI, contended before the bench that the 2019 judgment imposed a huge financial burden (approximately Rs 32,000 crore) and should only apply prospectively.
Previously, the top court had rejected this contention, noting that denying such benefits violated Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.
Today, Mehta said, "What perhaps weighed with your lordship was that it was Rs 100 crore," and added that in another judgment, the top court said that no disposed of cases will be reopened.
"The cut-off date appears to be of 2008, provided claims were alive then. Pre-2018 matters cannot be reopened. Those matters which were pending in 2008 continue. If someone in the early 2020s filed an application saying they are entitled to parity on the basis of 2008, we can say yes to the solatium but not interest, like in land acquisition matters," the CJI observed.
The bench asked the parties to file written submissions, if any, and listed the review plea for hearing after two weeks. On November 4 2025, the CJI-led bench agreed to hear the NHAI's plea seeking a review of its verdict in open court.
In November 2025, the Solicitor General submitted before the bench that the matter would have wide implications of around Rs 32,000 crore, and not Rs 100 crore as was stated earlier in the petition.
On February 4, 2025, the top court, while rejecting NHAI's plea, ruled that its 2019 decision allowing the grant of compensation and interest to farmers, whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act, would apply retrospectively.
