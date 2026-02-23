ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Pre-2018 Land Acquisition Cases Can't Be Reopened For Compensation With Interest', Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that pre-2018 land acquisition cases cannot be reopened for granting compensation with interest to the farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act.

In 2019, the top court held that the decision to grant compensation with interest to farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act would apply retrospectively. The matter came up before a special bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The bench made this observation while commencing the hearing in open court of a plea by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), seeking a review of the top court's 2019 verdict. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NHAI, contended before the bench that the 2019 judgment imposed a huge financial burden (approximately Rs 32,000 crore) and should only apply prospectively.

Previously, the top court had rejected this contention, noting that denying such benefits violated Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

Today, Mehta said, "What perhaps weighed with your lordship was that it was Rs 100 crore," and added that in another judgment, the top court said that no disposed of cases will be reopened.