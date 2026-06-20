ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Moots Fund To Stem Young Lawyers’ Exodus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday noted the exodus of talented young advocates from the profession due to financial strain and called for a "Young Lawyers' Professional Assistance Fund" to stem the brain drain and support struggling practitioners.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana issued notice to the Centre, all states and union territories and others seeking their responses on a plea that highlighted the financial challenges young lawyers face during their formative years of practice. The bench said the issue concerning financial challenges faced by young lawyers is gender-neutral and also merits serious consideration.

The bench took note of problems faced by women lawyers. The bench said when they are required to spend substantial portions of their day within the court premises, the availability of basic infrastructure necessary for their comfort, privacy, safety and professional functioning assumes utmost significance.

“The issue, therefore, transcends the realm of administrative convenience and touches upon values that lie at the heart of the constitutional guarantee of dignity and equal participation in public life,” it said.

The plea filed by a group of women advocates also raised the issue concerning the accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability of women lawyers in the legal profession.

The bench said a young first-generation lawyer entering the Bar does not immediately inherit an office, a library, a stable clientele or a predictable source of income. It said during this formative period, many junior advocates remain dependent on modest stipends paid by their seniors or, in some places, by the local Bar associations, which are often insufficient to meet even their basic living expenses.

"It is this period of turmoil that often compels capable and promising young lawyers to abandon practice at the Bar altogether. We apprehend that such attrition may produce a form of professional brain drain, diminishing the ability of the Bar to attract and retain the young and meritorious," the bench said.

It said the challenge was particularly acute for first-generation lawyers and those belonging to economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

"It thus seems to us that a Young Lawyers' Professional Assistance Fund must be created and should be established under the exclusive control of the jurisdictional high courts or an autonomous body constituted by the Union of India in consultation with the state governments," the bench said.