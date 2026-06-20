SC Moots Fund To Stem Young Lawyers’ Exodus
The plea highlighted the financial challenges young lawyers face during their formative years of practice
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 20, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday noted the exodus of talented young advocates from the profession due to financial strain and called for a "Young Lawyers' Professional Assistance Fund" to stem the brain drain and support struggling practitioners.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana issued notice to the Centre, all states and union territories and others seeking their responses on a plea that highlighted the financial challenges young lawyers face during their formative years of practice. The bench said the issue concerning financial challenges faced by young lawyers is gender-neutral and also merits serious consideration.
The bench took note of problems faced by women lawyers. The bench said when they are required to spend substantial portions of their day within the court premises, the availability of basic infrastructure necessary for their comfort, privacy, safety and professional functioning assumes utmost significance.
“The issue, therefore, transcends the realm of administrative convenience and touches upon values that lie at the heart of the constitutional guarantee of dignity and equal participation in public life,” it said.
The plea filed by a group of women advocates also raised the issue concerning the accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability of women lawyers in the legal profession.
The bench said a young first-generation lawyer entering the Bar does not immediately inherit an office, a library, a stable clientele or a predictable source of income. It said during this formative period, many junior advocates remain dependent on modest stipends paid by their seniors or, in some places, by the local Bar associations, which are often insufficient to meet even their basic living expenses.
"It is this period of turmoil that often compels capable and promising young lawyers to abandon practice at the Bar altogether. We apprehend that such attrition may produce a form of professional brain drain, diminishing the ability of the Bar to attract and retain the young and meritorious," the bench said.
It said the challenge was particularly acute for first-generation lawyers and those belonging to economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.
"It thus seems to us that a Young Lawyers' Professional Assistance Fund must be created and should be established under the exclusive control of the jurisdictional high courts or an autonomous body constituted by the Union of India in consultation with the state governments," the bench said.
It said a framework of such nature will inspire greater confidence among prospective donors and contributors to the fund.
"As regards the source of funding, all the stakeholders ought to consider the desirability of enacting a suitable law providing for a structured mechanism of donation and contribution by the successful senior advocates and other practising lawyers with adequate professional experience in the country," it said.
The bench said in addition, the Centre and states ought to contribute a part of the court fee collected by the judiciary towards that fund. "Similarly, the courts can also divert a substantial part of the costs imposed in judicial proceedings as a contribution to that fund," it said.
The bench said the quantum of financial assistance granted ought to be sufficient to ensure basic sustenance for the initial three years of practice. "At the same time, such financial assistance may be proportionately reduced over time, finally coming to an end after 7 years of practice," it said.
The bench posted the matter for hearing on July 17 and requested the Attorney General, advocate generals for all states and standing counsel for UTs to remain present and render their assistance in the matter.
The bench took note of issues raised in a plea that flagged the absence of adequately equipped ladies’ Bar rooms and other essential facilities in most of the courts, tribunals and commissions across the country. It said the concerns raised could not be dismissed as a matter of mere convenience. The bench said the legal profession has witnessed a steady and encouraging increase in women's participation over the last few decades.
“In order for their participation to be made meaningful, it must be accompanied by the creation of conditions that enable women advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities effectively, safely, and on equal terms,” it said. The top court said availability of adequately equipped spaces for women professionals within the court complexes was one such indispensable condition.
“The provision of such essential facilities prima facie bears a direct nexus with the fundamental guarantee of life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the bench said.
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