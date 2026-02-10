SC: Mandate To Clear Encroachments From Forest Land Doesn't Authorise An Arbitrary Action
The apex court also observed that encroachment upon forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 10, 2026
Updated : February 10, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the mandate to clear the encroachments from the forest land does not authorise an arbitrary action, and stressed that the Constitution does not envisage a choice between environmental protection and the rule of law; both can co-exist and reinforce each other. The apex court also observed that encroachment upon forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country.
A bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said forests constitute one of the most vital natural resources of the nation. It said that they are not merely repositories of timber or land capable of alternate use, but complex ecological systems indispensable for maintaining environmental balance.
The bench said forests regulate climate, preserve biodiversity, recharge groundwater, prevent soil erosion, and act as natural carbon sinks, mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. "In a country as ecologically diverse and climatically vulnerable as India, the role of forests assumes even greater significance. Encroachment upon forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country," it said.
The bench said the Constitution casts an unequivocal obligation upon the state to protect forests and the environment.
"At the same time, constitutional governance demands that environmental protection be pursued through lawful means. The mandate to clear the encroachments from the forest land does not authorise an arbitrary action. The Constitution does not envisage a choice between environmental protection and the rule of law; rather, it insists that both co-exist and reinforce each other," said the bench.
Senior advocates C U Singh and Huzefa Ahmadi, and advocate Adeel Ahmed represented the petitioners before the bench, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Assam government.
What is the case
The appeals before the apex court raised a question regarding the state’s obligation to protect the reserved forest in discharge of its constitutional mandate and the manner in which such obligation must be fulfilled, when long-standing human habitation is asserted within the forest land.
The appellants are residents of several villages which are situated in Doyang Reserved Forest, South Nambar reserved forests, Jamuna Madunga Reserve Forest, Barpani Reserved Forest, Lutumai Reserved Forest and Gola Ghat Forest in the state of Assam.
According to the appellants, they and their predecessors have been residing in the villages for more than seventy years, and their existence and residence have been acknowledged by issuing Aadhar cards, ration cards, and other identity documents by the state agencies.
Assam government asserted that the land in occupation of the appellants is within a reserved forest, and they have no legal right to occupy the land in the reserved forest. The state’s forest department had issued eviction notices to the appellants on the ground that they were unauthorised occupants of reserved forest land and directed them to vacate the said lands within a period of seven days from the date of the receipt of the notices.
Challenge before HC
The appellants challenged the validity of eviction notices before the high court, claiming they were arbitrary, violative of principles of natural justice and issued without affording any prior opportunity of hearing or adjudication of their claimed rights over the land.
The state asserted that unauthorised occupants have cleared the forest land and diverted it for residential, agricultural, and other non-forest purposes, causing serious environmental degradation. The state government, in support of its claim, placed statistical data on record to indicate that approximately 3,62,082 hectares of forest land were under encroachment and nearly 19.92% of the forest area in the state is affected.
The state said it has taken a policy decision to remove all unauthorised encroachments from the reserved forest and to restore such lands through reforestation and conservation measures. In July 2025, the single judge of the high court extended the time to vacate the land in question till August 7, 2025. On August 18, the division bench directed the state to frame necessary regulations to prevent unauthorised encroachment of reserved forest land and further directed the respondents to issue show cause notices to the appellants, granting them 15 days to submit an explanation. Apellants’ challenged the division bench order.
SC Approves Assam Government Committee
The apex court noted that the state’s affidavit said it will constitute a committee comprising forest officials and the revenue officials, and it will issue notice to the alleged unauthorised occupants, and they shall allow them to adduce evidence to show that they have the right to occupy the land which is in their possession.
"The action for removal of encroachment shall be taken only if it is found that there is an encroachment in the reserved forest area… If an unauthorised occupation is found in a reserved forest area, after scrutiny of the documents, a speaking order shall be passed and shall be served on the concerned person giving him 15 days’ notice to vacate the unauthorized occupation and only after expiry of the period of notice, the action shall be taken to remove the unauthorised occupants," noted the apex court from state's affidavit.
The state said occupation of a Gaon Panchayat in a forest is permissible if there is sufficient proof as per the Jamabandi Register maintained by the Forest Department or as provided under the Forest Rights Act.
The apex court said the course of action to be adopted by the state government while removing the encroachment from the reserved forest contains sufficient procedural safeguards. "The process sought to be adopted by the State Government for removal of encroachment conforms to the principles of fairness, reasonableness and due process… The parties are directed to maintain the status quo in respect of land in occupation of the appellants/writ petitioners till the speaking order is passed and till the expiry of the notice period of 15 days. All contentions are kept open to be agitated before the committee," said the apex court, modifying the high court order.
