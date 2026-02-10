ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Mandate To Clear Encroachments From Forest Land Doesn't Authorise An Arbitrary Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the mandate to clear the encroachments from the forest land does not authorise an arbitrary action, and stressed that the Constitution does not envisage a choice between environmental protection and the rule of law; both can co-exist and reinforce each other. The apex court also observed that encroachment upon forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country.

A bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said forests constitute one of the most vital natural resources of the nation. It said that they are not merely repositories of timber or land capable of alternate use, but complex ecological systems indispensable for maintaining environmental balance.

The bench said forests regulate climate, preserve biodiversity, recharge groundwater, prevent soil erosion, and act as natural carbon sinks, mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. "In a country as ecologically diverse and climatically vulnerable as India, the role of forests assumes even greater significance. Encroachment upon forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges confronting environmental governance in the country," it said.

The bench said the Constitution casts an unequivocal obligation upon the state to protect forests and the environment.

"At the same time, constitutional governance demands that environmental protection be pursued through lawful means. The mandate to clear the encroachments from the forest land does not authorise an arbitrary action. The Constitution does not envisage a choice between environmental protection and the rule of law; rather, it insists that both co-exist and reinforce each other," said the bench.

Senior advocates C U Singh and Huzefa Ahmadi, and advocate Adeel Ahmed represented the petitioners before the bench, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Assam government.

What is the case

The appeals before the apex court raised a question regarding the state’s obligation to protect the reserved forest in discharge of its constitutional mandate and the manner in which such obligation must be fulfilled, when long-standing human habitation is asserted within the forest land.

The appellants are residents of several villages which are situated in Doyang Reserved Forest, South Nambar reserved forests, Jamuna Madunga Reserve Forest, Barpani Reserved Forest, Lutumai Reserved Forest and Gola Ghat Forest in the state of Assam.

According to the appellants, they and their predecessors have been residing in the villages for more than seventy years, and their existence and residence have been acknowledged by issuing Aadhar cards, ration cards, and other identity documents by the state agencies.

Assam government asserted that the land in occupation of the appellants is within a reserved forest, and they have no legal right to occupy the land in the reserved forest. The state’s forest department had issued eviction notices to the appellants on the ground that they were unauthorised occupants of reserved forest land and directed them to vacate the said lands within a period of seven days from the date of the receipt of the notices.