Supreme Court: Local Bodies Must Warn Bulk Waste Generators, Cut Utilities For Non‑compliance
The bench passed directions in appeals arising from orders of the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental compliance by the municipal corporation under the SWM rules.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed concern over mounting solid waste piles and the absence of civic responsibility, issuing a slew of directions for its management and disposal.
In an order of August 18, a bench comprising Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria said it is regrettable that across society, the general feeling is "I am entitled to generate but not to cooperate and control the impact of solid waste management at the threshold".
The bench stressed that the infrastructure for the purpose needs to be scaled up to meet the standards of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.
The bench said mounds of garbage are the problem demanding everyone's attention, and the question today is, “Whose task is it?” for the successful implementation of the SWM Rules, 2026.
The bench said the volume and complexity of such waste—biodegradable, non-biodegradable, hazardous, electronic and construction—have outgrown what any single class of workers can be expected to absorb or handle. “The infrastructure needs a complete audit and upgradation to meet the extant standards of the SWM Rules, 2026,” it said.
The bench said the prevailing assumption that solid waste is a problem for sanitary workers alone, while the rest of the population remains passive generators, is neither legally correct nor practically sustainable, and is constitutionally unethical.
“The SCMC (Supreme Court Monitoring Committee) through the Chief Secretaries of the State(s), directs the District Collectors to identify all bulk waste generators/ BWGs within their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with the Local Bodies, within six weeks from today,” it said.
The bench said the SCMC, through the chief secretaries of the states, directs the district collectors to communicate to all bulk waste generators/ BWGs the consequences of non-compliance with SWM Rules, 2026. This consequence would include temporarily disconnecting the power or water supply until the waste generated by the BWGs conforms to the SWM Rules, it said.
“Every local body shall, through its Chairman/Commissioner/Secretary, as directed by the jurisdictional District Collector, communicate in writing to every BWG (bulk waste generator) within its limits the obligations viz, (i) segregation, storage and handover of solid waste generated; and (ii) the consequence of non-compliance resulting in the temporary disconnection of water and electricity supply by order of the District Collector’s Special Cell, restorable upon submission of a compliance certificate by the BWG”, it added.
The bench said district collectors need more sentinels and teachers to achieve a change in approach and attitude among our citizenry towards solid waste management.
"Therefore, the compulsion is to educate, educate, educate school and college students to enrol their family members for the implementation of the SWM Rules, 2026," it said.
The bench said the law can secure cooperation only by prescribing rules and consequences, and it cannot generate civic behaviour; compliance is achieved only when individual and institutional generators internalise the obligation.
"To this end, the SCMC has addressed letters to all the Chief Secretaries/Secretaries of the States and Union Territories. Notably, the SCMC (Supreme Court Monitoring Committee) has also addressed letters to all the Ministries, viz., Indian Railways/Public Sector Undertakings. We categorise these as State, Instrumentalities of the State and Government/Public Companies”, said the bench.
The bench said SCMC is directed to focus on water pollution from municipal solid wastes/materials to rivers and place before the court data for further directions.
"IT/Digitally enabled non-passive reporting. A portal is already in place. The authorities consider including geotagged photographs of waste accumulation and monthly compliance reports through the chain, i.e., District Collector - State Secretary and Union Ministries”, said the bench, adding that the objective of the present order is to sunset and transition to self-regulation.
“The SCMC directs the District Collectors to enhance the participation of the elected representatives of the wards of Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and the Corporations in the implementation of the Rules. The ULBs/MLBs/RLBs are directed to notify the waste generated, accounted for and unaccounted for, and the steps taken to achieve 100% basic participation by the stakeholders," it added.
The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in the second week of November. The bench passed directions in appeals arising from orders of the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental compliance by the municipal corporation under the SWM rules.
Bhopal Municipal Corporation challenged the proceedings relating to its obligations in handling municipal solid waste.
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