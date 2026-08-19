ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Local Bodies Must Warn Bulk Waste Generators, Cut Utilities For Non‑compliance

Cows graze on garbage strewn across the roadside next to a waterlogged patch, in Gurugram, Sunday, August 16, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed concern over mounting solid waste piles and the absence of civic responsibility, issuing a slew of directions for its management and disposal.

In an order of August 18, a bench comprising Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria said it is regrettable that across society, the general feeling is "I am entitled to generate but not to cooperate and control the impact of solid waste management at the threshold".

The bench stressed that the infrastructure for the purpose needs to be scaled up to meet the standards of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.

The bench said mounds of garbage are the problem demanding everyone's attention, and the question today is, “Whose task is it?” for the successful implementation of the SWM Rules, 2026.

The bench said the volume and complexity of such waste—biodegradable, non-biodegradable, hazardous, electronic and construction—have outgrown what any single class of workers can be expected to absorb or handle. “The infrastructure needs a complete audit and upgradation to meet the extant standards of the SWM Rules, 2026,” it said.

The bench said the prevailing assumption that solid waste is a problem for sanitary workers alone, while the rest of the population remains passive generators, is neither legally correct nor practically sustainable, and is constitutionally unethical.

“The SCMC (Supreme Court Monitoring Committee) through the Chief Secretaries of the State(s), directs the District Collectors to identify all bulk waste generators/ BWGs within their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with the Local Bodies, within six weeks from today,” it said.

The bench said the SCMC, through the chief secretaries of the states, directs the district collectors to communicate to all bulk waste generators/ BWGs the consequences of non-compliance with SWM Rules, 2026. This consequence would include temporarily disconnecting the power or water supply until the waste generated by the BWGs conforms to the SWM Rules, it said.

“Every local body shall, through its Chairman/Commissioner/Secretary, as directed by the jurisdictional District Collector, communicate in writing to every BWG (bulk waste generator) within its limits the obligations viz, (i) segregation, storage and handover of solid waste generated; and (ii) the consequence of non-compliance resulting in the temporary disconnection of water and electricity supply by order of the District Collector’s Special Cell, restorable upon submission of a compliance certificate by the BWG”, it added.