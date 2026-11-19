ETV Bharat / bharat

To Protect 4-year-old Child’s ‘Magical World’, SC Lets Unwed German Mother Take Him To Singapore

New Delhi: In a poignant custody ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it was seeking to preserve the “magical world” of a four-year-old boy caught in a bitter parental dispute, granting interim custody to his unmarried German mother and permitting her to take him to Singapore for schooling.

Holding that the child’s best interests lay in a stable and nurturing environment, the apex court voiced concern that the father's demanding legal practice could leave much of the parenting responsibility to relatives and caregivers during a critical phase of his upbringing.

It expressed doubt that the father could devote adequate time to the four-year-old during a critical stage of his development, including schooling, academics and extracurricular activities.

A bench comprising Justices N Kotiswar Singh and NV Anjaria made it clear that the pendency of guardianship proceedings does not make a habeas corpus plea for interim custody infructuous.

The bench noted that the mother, a German citizen working as Vice President of Public Policy at a major international firm in Singapore, and the Indian father, a Delhi-based lawyer, are unmarried. Their son holds a German passport.

Justice Singh, who authored the 81-page judgment, said: "In this proceeding, we are seeking to protect the autonomy of a child and help preserve the child’s magical world, which unfortunately appears to be seriously jeopardised by the bitter bickering between the parents."

The bench said it is confronted with an unusually piquant situation wherein an unmarried German mother is seeking access to her minor son of four years, who she claims has German citizenship and has been issued a German passport, but is being denied access and custody by the father.

The bench noted that the father has a wide professional network, practising law not only in Delhi but also in other places, and it is well aware of the limited time a busy lawyer can spare for family members.

The bench said in the present case, the family member is not an adult, but a small child of four years who is very energetic, as the NIMHANS Report also shows, who will require much more personal attention.

"In most likelihood, he will have to rely on the assistance, help and cooperation of his relatives and nannies. Because of the demands of work, he would be delegating a significant portion of parental responsibilities to others. We are concerned about this prospect, which, in our opinion, is not in the best interests of the child, who is already struggling due to the current lack of stability," noted the bench.

The bench granted interim custody of the boy to his unmarried German mother and permitted her to relocate him to Singapore for schooling, subject to strict safeguards including a Singapore court mirror order and a Rs one crore deposit.

The mother moved before the Bombay High Court’s Goa Bench in February 2026 alleging denial of access and after the HC adjourned the matter, she moved the Supreme Court.