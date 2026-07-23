ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Lets Taj Zone Authority Process 400 MSME Proposals But Keeps Tight Environmental Guardrails

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Taj Trapezium Zone Authority to process roughly 400 pending applications to set up non‑polluting micro, small and medium enterprises in the ecologically sensitive area surrounding the Taj Mahal, while insisting on strict expert scrutiny.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed that every proposal must be vetted by specialists from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), and warned that any application attracting objections “shall not be accepted without the leave of this court.”

"While all three pending initiatives are required to be completed expeditiously and within a reasonable time, we are of the considered view that the pendency thereof ought not to impede the processing of those applications which have already been received by the TTZ Authority,” said the bench.

"What is of paramount importance is that the precautionary principle must be strictly followed and adhered to, with the advice and, wherever necessary, under the direct supervision of domain experts. We, therefore, direct that the TTZ Authority may process the pending applications," the bench ordered.

The apex court considered submissions advanced by Attorney General R Venkataramani and Additional Solicitor General Aishwayra Bhati.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard the long-pending matter concerning industrial activity in the 10,400 sq km Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), where the court has, since 1996, imposed stringent restrictions to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution.

The bench observed that key studies, including the Vision Document for the TTZ, a cumulative impact assessment and NEERI's final report on the definition of non-polluting industries, are still pending. The bench made it clear that their pendency should not stall consideration of applications already received by the TTZ Authority.

Taking note of submissions of government counsel, the bench said that applications for setting up non-polluting MSMEs like flour mills may be considered.

The bench observed that the vision document remains unfinished and that the cumulative impact assessment, ordered on April 22, 2025, is still incomplete. It also noted that the final report defining “non‑polluting industries” has not yet been submitted.