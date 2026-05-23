ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Legal Aid Must Be Real, Not Ritual

New Delhi: The Supreme Court underscored that providing legal aid to an accused cannot be reduced to a hollow formality, and it must be a substantive, meaningful exercise that ensures effective assistance of counsel and safeguards the right to a fair trial.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma said: "We find that the high court, in its anxiety to deliver justice without further delay and decide the appeal expeditiously, had not made an attempt to inform the appellant that in the absence of representation from his side an amicus had been appointed to represent him".

The bench, in its judgment delivered on May 22, said it also does not seem that the amicus had any opportunity to interact with the appellant, who was lodged in a correctional home.

The bench said the high court was under no obligation to inform the appellant regarding the absence of his advocate and added, "nevertheless, it would have been a prudent and desirable step had the appellant been intimated of the same".

"This acquires added significance in light of the consistent view taken by this court that legal aid to an accused person must not be a mere ritual or a token formality, but a substantive and meaningful exercise that ensures effective assistance of counsel," said the bench.

The bench clarified that while the High Court's bona fide intention in appointing an amicus to represent the convict—whose advocate was absent—to advance the cause of justice is not doubtful, issuing a formal notice to the appellant about the hearing and the representation arrangement would have better served the ends of justice.

"Such a course becomes all the more imperative where, as in the present case, the appellant remained incarcerated during the pendency of the appeal," it observed.

The bench made the observation in the verdict on a plea filed by septuagenarian Nandkishore Mishra, 74 years-old, who has been awarded a life sentence by the trial court for the offence of murder.