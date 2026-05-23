Supreme Court: Legal Aid Must Be Real, Not Ritual
The bench made the observation in the verdict on a plea filed by Nandkishore Mishra, who has been awarded a life sentence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court underscored that providing legal aid to an accused cannot be reduced to a hollow formality, and it must be a substantive, meaningful exercise that ensures effective assistance of counsel and safeguards the right to a fair trial.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma said: "We find that the high court, in its anxiety to deliver justice without further delay and decide the appeal expeditiously, had not made an attempt to inform the appellant that in the absence of representation from his side an amicus had been appointed to represent him".
The bench, in its judgment delivered on May 22, said it also does not seem that the amicus had any opportunity to interact with the appellant, who was lodged in a correctional home.
The bench said the high court was under no obligation to inform the appellant regarding the absence of his advocate and added, "nevertheless, it would have been a prudent and desirable step had the appellant been intimated of the same".
"This acquires added significance in light of the consistent view taken by this court that legal aid to an accused person must not be a mere ritual or a token formality, but a substantive and meaningful exercise that ensures effective assistance of counsel," said the bench.
The bench clarified that while the High Court's bona fide intention in appointing an amicus to represent the convict—whose advocate was absent—to advance the cause of justice is not doubtful, issuing a formal notice to the appellant about the hearing and the representation arrangement would have better served the ends of justice.
"Such a course becomes all the more imperative where, as in the present case, the appellant remained incarcerated during the pendency of the appeal," it observed.
The bench made the observation in the verdict on a plea filed by septuagenarian Nandkishore Mishra, 74 years-old, who has been awarded a life sentence by the trial court for the offence of murder.
The bench noted that the amicus was appointed on November 20, 2025, and the high court disposed of the matter on November 26, 2025, during which no notice was issued to the accused intimating him about the hearing of the appeal, nor did the amicus meet him.
The top court said it is inclined to order a remand for a fresh hearing of the appeal. The bench said the order dated 26th November, 2025, is set aside with the result that the appellant's appeal shall stand revived on the file of the high court.
The bench said the appeal may be listed on any date within 2 months of this judgment, and preferably, the very same member judges of the division bench who decided the appeal on 26th November, 2025, may be assigned to hear it, subject to their availability.
"If such assignment is not possible or is unworkable, we request the Chief Justice of the High Court to assign the appeal to a Division Bench of which at least one of the member Judges, who earlier decided the appellant's appeal, forms the quorum," said the bench.
The bench said since the appellant wishes to be represented by his own counsel before the division bench, there shall be no need to appoint an amicus if such counsel does not turn up to press the appeal on the date to be notified a week in advance by the registry.
"In the unlikely event of the appellant being unrepresented again, the division bench would be well advised to decide the appeal in such manner it thinks fit and proper. Taking note of the fact that the appellant is a septuagenarian, it would be eminently desirable if the division bench decides the appeal as early as possible from the date of first hearing," said the bench.
"Appellant remained in custody during the pendency of his appeal prior to the dismissal by the impugned order. We clarify that he shall remain in custody till such time the appeal is disposed of by the division bench on its own merits in terms of this order," said the bench.
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