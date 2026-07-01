ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Hard And Fast Formula': Supreme Court Lays Down Guidelines On Computation Of Income Of Motor Accident Victims

New Delhi: To bring uniformity to moter accident compensation, Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down guidelines on how courts should determine the annual income of deceased victims or injured claimants on the basis of Income Tax Returns.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that there cannot be a rigid formula for computing annual income under the Motor Vehicles Act, but drew a clear distinction between salaried employees and self-employed persons for the purpose of assessing compensation based on their ITRs.

The apex court held that for salaried individuals, only the Income Tax Return (ITR) of the previous year will be sufficient for showcasing the annual income. For self-employed persons, the top court held that the average income disclosed in ITRs for up to the previous three years should ordinarily serve as the reference point.

"In the considered view of this court, there can be no hard and fast formula for computing the annual income of a deceased person/claimant. ITRs being a statutory document are an important reference point when it comes to assessing one's income, for the purposes of compensation under the Motor Vehicle Act," Justice Karol, who authored the judgement, said.

The verdict agreed to the submissions made by senior lawyer JR Midha that there must be a bifurcation made between salaried individuals and self-employed individuals when it comes to assessment of annual income.

Recognising conflicting approaches adopted by different courts across the country, the bench observed that while some courts relied only on the latest ITR, others averaged income reflected in returns for the preceding years, leading to inconsistent awards.

"In our view, for salaried individuals, only the ITR of the previous year will be sufficient for showcasing the annual income from salary. The reason for considering only the preceding year is that the financial impact of promotions is significant and may be reflected in the ITR for only that year," it said.

However, where a promotion or salary revision had taken place shortly before the accident and was not fully reflected in the latest return, courts could also consider promotion letters and other corroborative financial records, it said.

For self-employed persons and business owners, the bench held that the average income disclosed in ITRs for up to the previous three years should ordinarily serve as the reference point, keeping in view the fluctuating nature of business income.