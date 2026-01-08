ETV Bharat / bharat

If VP Can Exercise Prez's Functions, Why Can't RS Deputy Chairman Perform Duties Of Chairman: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said if the vice president can exercise the functions of the president in the absence of the president, then why cannot the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman exercise the functions of the chairman in the absence of the chairman.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and S C Sharma which refused to agree with the submission made on behalf of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma that the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha had no power to reject a motion and, under the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, only the Speaker and the chairman have the power to accept or reject a motion against a judge.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14.

The bench, which reserved its verdict on Justice Varma's plea challenging the legality of the parliamentary panel probing corruption charges against him, asked the parties to submit their written submissions by Monday.

Appearing for Varma, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra told the bench that Article 91 of the Constitution, which allows the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha to perform the duties of the office of the chairman in his absence, cannot be a basis for the deputy chairman to exercise the discretionary powers specifically vested in the chairman according to the Judges (Inquiry) Act.

Luthra submitted that the matter could have waited until the new chairman was appointed. The then vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had resigned after which deputy chairman Harivansh rejected the impeachment motion.

Rohatgi submitted that the Judges (Inquiry) Act did not authorise the deputy chairman to accept or reject the impeachment motion and only the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman can do that.

Rejecting the submission, the bench said, "The Constitution does not work in a vacuum. If the vice president can exercise the functions of the president in the absence of the president, can't the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman exercise the functions of the chairman in the latter's absence?"

Justice Datta further told Rohatgi that in the absence of the president, if the vice president can sign the warrants of appointment for judges in his capacity as acting president, then why can the deputy chairman not accept or reject the impeachment motion in the absence of the chairman.

"The country has to move on. There cannot be any vacuum," Justice Datta said. Rohatgi said the deputy chairman can perform the normal duties of the chairman but the Judges (Inquiry) Act only refers to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman, and no provision says that the chairman will "mean and include" the deputy chairman.