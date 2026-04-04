ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice BV Nagarathna Says Institutions Like ECI Must Be Independent To Preserve Constitutionalism

Patna: Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna, who could become the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) next year, stressed on the need to safeguard the integrity of democratic process in the country on Saturday, and asserted, "if those who conduct elections are dependent on those who contest them, the neutrality of the process cannot be assured."

"The strength of the Constitution lies not only in the rights it guarantees but in the robustness of its institutional structure… Institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and Finance Commission must be independent to preserve constitutionalism," Nagarathna said.

Supreme Court jugde Justice BV Nagarathna speaking at an event in Patna (ETV Bharat)

She also pointed out that a number of the Rights guaranteed by the Constitution could not be realised due to the absence of constitutional structures.

Nagarathna was speaking at the 1st Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on ‘Constitutionalism Beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters’ at the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna. She remarked, "Power, no matter how legitimate its source, must always remain answerable."

Highlighting that disputes between the Centre and states, and between states, should be amicably settled keeping in view constitutional dharma and the federal spirit of the Constitution, she pointed out that states were coordinate units of the Indian Constitution and not subordinate to the Centre.