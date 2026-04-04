Justice BV Nagarathna Says Institutions Like ECI Must Be Independent To Preserve Constitutionalism
Nagarathna was speaking at the 1st Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on ‘Constitutionalism Beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters’ at the Chanakya National Law University.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Patna: Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna, who could become the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) next year, stressed on the need to safeguard the integrity of democratic process in the country on Saturday, and asserted, "if those who conduct elections are dependent on those who contest them, the neutrality of the process cannot be assured."
"The strength of the Constitution lies not only in the rights it guarantees but in the robustness of its institutional structure… Institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and Finance Commission must be independent to preserve constitutionalism," Nagarathna said.
She also pointed out that a number of the Rights guaranteed by the Constitution could not be realised due to the absence of constitutional structures.
Nagarathna was speaking at the 1st Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on ‘Constitutionalism Beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters’ at the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna. She remarked, "Power, no matter how legitimate its source, must always remain answerable."
Highlighting that disputes between the Centre and states, and between states, should be amicably settled keeping in view constitutional dharma and the federal spirit of the Constitution, she pointed out that states were coordinate units of the Indian Constitution and not subordinate to the Centre.
Her remarks come at a time Assembly election are scheduled in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, and the Union territory of Puducherry, later this month. West Bengal is witnessing violence in the runup to the polls.
Addressing a gathering of judges, bureaucrats, lawyers, law students, CNLU faculty, and guests from the intelligentsia, Nagarathna underscored the importance of both horizontal and vertical separation of powers, observing that while legislative and executive accountability were subject to judicial scrutiny, judicial accountability was anchored in the constitutional text.
Talking about the importance of cooperative federalism, decentralisation, and the Directive Principles of State Policy in advancing welfare and justice, she added, "The Constitution is sustained through institutional fidelity and restraint in the exercise of power."
Supreme Court Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah stated in his address that "moral courage is central to the constitutional ethos and constitutionalism rests on the rule of law, not merely rule by law."
Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU chancellor, Sangam Kumar Sahoo, while delivering the presidential address, observed that the responsibility to protect the constitutional structure rested with both the courts and the bar. He urged students to engage deeply with the constitutional framework.
CNLU vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, in his welcome address, highlighted the importance of constitutionalism and noted that its death is the central event of our times.
"Even democracies are dying in a number of countries. Many constitutions in the world today are about powers and control rather than rights and limitations," Mustafa said. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by PK Shahi, Advocate General of Bihar.
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