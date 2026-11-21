'No Case To Entertain': Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Directions Concerning Shenbagavalli Weir
The top court said that it cannot pass a mandamus initiating litigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea for Tamil Nadu and Keralam governments to arrive at an appropriate modality for the restoration and functioning of the Shenbagavalli weir.
The matter was heard on Friday by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The Shenbagavalli weir is a water-diversion structure located near the border of Keralam and Tamil Nadu.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that he was seeking a direction for the Tamil Nadu government to request the Centre under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act to refer the matter to a tribunal.
Section 3 of the Act pertains to complaints by state governments concerning water disputes. It says that the state government may request the Centre to refer the water dispute to a tribunal for adjudication.
It was argued before the bench that the Periyar River has been held to be an 'inter-state river' by the apex court and there's a small check dam in the mountains where tributaries join the Periyar River. However, the bench observed that it is an inter-state dispute. The bench said that it cannot pass a mandamus initiating litigation.
After hearing submissions, the bench said, “No case to entertain this writ petition is made out. The same is, accordingly, dismissed…”.
The plea also sought a direction that, failing a consensus between the two states, Tamil Nadu be asked to urge the Centre to refer the dispute to a tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.
Also Read