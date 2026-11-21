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'No Case To Entertain': Supreme Court Junks Plea Seeking Directions Concerning Shenbagavalli Weir

Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea for Tamil Nadu and Keralam governments to arrive at an appropriate modality for the restoration and functioning of the Shenbagavalli weir.

The matter was heard on Friday by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The Shenbagavalli weir is a water-diversion structure located near the border of Keralam and Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that he was seeking a direction for the Tamil Nadu government to request the Centre under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act to refer the matter to a tribunal. Section 3 of the Act pertains to complaints by state governments concerning water disputes. It says that the state government may request the Centre to refer the water dispute to a tribunal for adjudication.