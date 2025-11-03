ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Junks Plea By Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind To Pay Compensation To Victims Of Mob Lynching

Earlier Allahabad High Court had observed that affected parties can move before the concerned government authority for implementation of the Supreme Court directions.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani speaks to media
File -- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani speaks to media (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : November 3, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking direction to the government of Uttar Pradesh to pay compensation to the mob lynching victims.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which asked the petitioner to approach the state government.

The plea, filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others, had sought extensive directions concerning the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

The plea had stressed the alleged failure of the state government in implementing the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures prescribed by the apex court in this Poonawalla judgment.

In July this year, the Allahabad High Court had disposed of a PIL plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines laid down in Tehseen S. Poonawalla v. Union of India (2018), on preventing and addressing incidents of mob lynching and mob violence.

The high court, while disposing of the plea by the Muslim organisation, had observed that every incident is a separate incident and in a PIL, it cannot be monitored.

However, the high court had observed that affected parties have the liberty to move before the concerned government authority for implementation of the directions passed by the apex court.

