Supreme Court Junks Plea By Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind To Pay Compensation To Victims Of Mob Lynching

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking direction to the government of Uttar Pradesh to pay compensation to the mob lynching victims.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which asked the petitioner to approach the state government.

The plea, filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others, had sought extensive directions concerning the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

The plea had stressed the alleged failure of the state government in implementing the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures prescribed by the apex court in this Poonawalla judgment.