SC Junks Delhi Govt's Plea Against Retrospective Enhanced Remuneration To Law Researchers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by the Delhi government against a Delhi High Court order directing retrospective payment of enhanced remuneration to law researchers. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi upheld the Delhi High Court order.

"Why should the youngsters suffer because of the delay by the government?” the bench asked.