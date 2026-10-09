SC Judge Sheel Nagu Recuses Himself From Hearing Punjab Government Plea Against CBI Probe Into CMO
It follows Punjab and Haryana High Court's orders, asking CBI to launch an intensive, time-bound probe into serious allegations against the CM's OSD and others.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Punjab government's petition, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order for a CBI probe, in a case related to the office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Supreme Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu has recused himself from hearing the case. Now, the matter has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who will constitute a new bench to hear the case. For the Punjab government, the legal battle will get longer, as arguments will have to be presented again before the new bench.
There is a major technical and ethical reason behind Justice Sheel Nagu recusing himself from hearing this case. Before being appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court, he had served as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
According to judicial traditions and rules of legal ethics, if a judge hears an appeal against the decision of the same High Court where he himself has held a key administrative position, then he recuses himself from the case to avoid conflict of interest. Following this standard judicial etiquette, Justice Nagu decided to send the case to another bench, so that the hearing remains completely impartial.
The Punjab government, which believes the HC has hastily handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has taken a strong stand in the SC against the HC's decision. It opposed the interference of the CBI in its petition, with it's lawyers telling the court, "This entire matter, and the ordering of a CBI probe without the consent of the state government, is a clear violation of the federal structure of the country."
The controversy started after serious allegations were made against officials associated with the Punjab Chief Minister's Office. Following orders of the Punjab and Haryana HC, the CBI launched an intensive probe.
Its officials said, "Immediately after the orders of the HC, the CBI registered an FIR against the Punjab CM's OSD, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, and others." The agency has also raided several places, including the Chief Minister's camp office in Chandigarh.
Despite the matter being pending in the SC, the CBI probe can continue as per the HC's orders. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the HC has asked the investigating agency to work in a time-bound manner. In its written order, the HC has strictly instructed that "...the CBI should investigate the entire matter thoroughly and submit its status report before the Court within the next two months."
Now all eyes are on the new bench to be constituted by Chief Justice Surya Kant, and the date of the next hearing.
Also Read:
- SC Rejects Plea By Andhra Govt Challenging HC Order On Backward Class Quota In Local Body Polls
- Supreme Court Orders Sweeping Safety Measures To Tackle Sexual Offences In Delhi
- NHRC Chairperson Says Right To Vote Not A Human Right In India, Despite Being Recognised In Universal Declaration Of Human Rights
- Supreme Court Seeks Punjab Govt's Proposal On Land For Compensatory Afforestation