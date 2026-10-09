ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judge Sheel Nagu Recuses Himself From Hearing Punjab Government Plea Against CBI Probe Into CMO

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Punjab government's petition, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order for a CBI probe, in a case related to the office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu has recused himself from hearing the case. Now, the matter has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who will constitute a new bench to hear the case. For the Punjab government, the legal battle will get longer, as arguments will have to be presented again before the new bench.