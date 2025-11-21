Supreme Court Issues Notice To ECI On Plea To Defer SIR In Kerala
The Kerala government's plea mentioned that undertaking the SIR process simultaneously with local body polls will "adversely affect" the smooth conduct of the elections.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by Kerala government to defer the conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls of the state.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi. The Kerala government's plea contended that deferment is sought for, since undertaking of the SIR process, from November 4 to December 4, simultaneously with the elections to the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) will "adversely affect" the smooth conduct of the elections. The state sought to advance the SIR exercise once the local body elections are over.
During the hearing today, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Kerala government, before the bench, said, "We are saying this is co terminus with the local election….”. The bench said it will issue notice on the state's plea and scheduled it for hearing on November 26.
The bench also issued notice on the petitions filed by Indian Union Muslim League general secretary PK Kunhalikutty and CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan Master, and others in connection with the SIR in Kerala. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appeared for the CPI(M) secretary and advocate Haris Beeran for IUML.
The bench was informed that a plea has been also filed by an MP of Indian National Congress from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, and that the MP has challenged the SIR in Uttar Pradesh. “Now, political parties have started coming. Thank God!”, said Justice Kant, in a lighter vein. The bench issued notice on plea by Congress MP, and added that it will hear matters other than Kerala in December.
The Kerala government, in its plea, said the general election to the LSGIs is a huge exercise which requires deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election security related duties.
“A perusal of the order and guidelines for SIR would reveal that the SIR involves a comprehensive process and cumbersome procedure. The order issued by the chief electoral officer regarding the deployment of government personnel as booth level officers and a clarificatory order has been issued to the effect that order of deployment of government personnel could not be applicable to those officers and staffs engaged by fourth respondent KSEC in connection with the ensuing general elections to LSGIs, 2025”, said the plea.
The state government submitted that it will be put to an administrative impasse, on account of simultaneous conduct of elections to the LSGIs and the SIR.
Citing the personnel required for LSGI election, the state argued that the conduct of SIR requires the services of additional personnel numbering 25,668, and stressed that this puts a severe strain on the state administration bringing routine administrative work to a standstill.
The plea said that the chief secretary addressed a letter to the chief election commissioner, requesting for deferment of the SIR in the state. “However, the said letter has so far not been considered or acted upon by the Election Commission and other functionaries…. It is submitted that there is constitutional as well as statutory mandates for completion of the process of election to the LSGIs in the State before 21st December, 2025. Elections are to be held for 23,612 wards in total in the 1200 LSGIs in the State, which is a huge exercise requiring deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from Government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election related duties”, said the plea.
The plea stressed that SIR is also a comprehensive process with cumbersome procedure, requiring the services of additional personnel numbering 25,668, and the same officials are to be deployed for duties in connection with SIR and LSGI elections.
Also Read:
1. Many In Bengal's Mayapur Have ISKCON Guru As Father In 2002 Voters' List
2. Assam To Conduct Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Not SIR: CEO Goel