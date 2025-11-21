ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Issues Notice To ECI On Plea To Defer SIR In Kerala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by Kerala government to defer the conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls of the state.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi. The Kerala government's plea contended that deferment is sought for, since undertaking of the SIR process, from November 4 to December 4, simultaneously with the elections to the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) will "adversely affect" the smooth conduct of the elections. The state sought to advance the SIR exercise once the local body elections are over.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Kerala government, before the bench, said, "We are saying this is co terminus with the local election….”. The bench said it will issue notice on the state's plea and scheduled it for hearing on November 26.

The bench also issued notice on the petitions filed by Indian Union Muslim League general secretary PK Kunhalikutty and CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan Master, and others in connection with the SIR in Kerala. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appeared for the CPI(M) secretary and advocate Haris Beeran for IUML.

The bench was informed that a plea has been also filed by an MP of Indian National Congress from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, and that the MP has challenged the SIR in Uttar Pradesh. “Now, political parties have started coming. Thank God!”, said Justice Kant, in a lighter vein. The bench issued notice on plea by Congress MP, and added that it will hear matters other than Kerala in December.

The Kerala government, in its plea, said the general election to the LSGIs is a huge exercise which requires deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election security related duties.