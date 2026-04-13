ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Challenging Provisions Of Digital Personal Data Protection Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response of the Centre on a PIL challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 that allegedly dilute transparency under the 2005 Right to Information Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) and the Ministry of Law and Justice after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Shayam Divan appearing for the PIL petitioners.

The bench also directed that Rajasthan be also impleaded as a party to the proceedings. The PIL was filed by ‘Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan’ along with activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and Shankar Singh Rawat.

The petition challenges Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which substitutes Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.