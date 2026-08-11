ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Centre After Netaji Bose's Daughter Seeks Return Of His 'Ashes' From Tokyo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre while hearing a plea filed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter seeking directions to the government to bring back his "ashes" from Renkoji temple in Tokyo, Japan.

After the plea filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Bose, came up for hearing before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the petitioner, said she has consistently and publicly sought repatriation of her father's mortal remains to India.

“For final rights and dignity and finality…,” said Singhvi, adding that earlier the apex court had observed that she should approach the court and now she has done the same.

After hearing brief submissions, the bench issued notice to the Centre.

In March, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea filed by Ashish Ray, grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, seeking to bring Netaji's mortal remains to India. The apex court had then observed that if Bose's heir wants the ashes to be brought to the country, the heir must come forward and added, "We respect her sentiments and we would ensure her sentiments are translated into legal action."