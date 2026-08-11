SC Issues Notice To Centre After Netaji Bose's Daughter Seeks Return Of His 'Ashes' From Tokyo
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on a plea filed by Netaji's daughter seeking a direction to government to bring his "ashes" back from Tokyo.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre while hearing a plea filed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter seeking directions to the government to bring back his "ashes" from Renkoji temple in Tokyo, Japan.
After the plea filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Bose, came up for hearing before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the petitioner, said she has consistently and publicly sought repatriation of her father's mortal remains to India.
“For final rights and dignity and finality…,” said Singhvi, adding that earlier the apex court had observed that she should approach the court and now she has done the same.
After hearing brief submissions, the bench issued notice to the Centre.
In March, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea filed by Ashish Ray, grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, seeking to bring Netaji's mortal remains to India. The apex court had then observed that if Bose's heir wants the ashes to be brought to the country, the heir must come forward and added, "We respect her sentiments and we would ensure her sentiments are translated into legal action."
During the hearing, Singhvi had informed the bench that the daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose is attending the court hearing virtually and supports this petition. The bench pointed out that similar petitions were filed earlier and dismissed.
The CJI asked how many times this issue will come before the court. Singhvi said this is not that issue. “Indirectly, directly…why is this petition coming up again? First of all, where are the ashes? What is that proof?” observed the bench.
Singhvi said the sole heir is the daughter who is 84 years old and currently on screen. Singhvi said that every head of state from India has visited the Renkoji temple in Japan to pay obeisance to Netaji's ashes preserved there. “First of all, we want to know how many surviving family members there are. One of the greatest leaders of this nation, no doubt about this. Some of us bow before him for his supreme sacrifice,” the CJI observed orally.
Singhvi said Netaji has only one child, and the sole heir is Ms. Anita, who lives in Austria. Justice Bagchi said she is not the petitioner and added, “Let the heir come before us….if the heir wants the ashes to be brought to our country, the heir must come before us”.
Sensing that the bench was unwilling to entertain the plea, Singhvi urged the bench to allow him to withdraw the petition filed by Ray. Singhvi had said that the daughter will file a petition. Subsequently, the petition was dismissed as withdrawn.
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