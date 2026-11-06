ETV Bharat / bharat

'With An Iron Hand': Supreme Court Issues Notice To All Office Bearers Keralam Congress Over Post Targeting CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to all office bearers of the Keralam unit of the Congress over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, observing that however high a position a person occupies, any attempt to undermine the authority of the court needs to be dealt with an iron hand.

A counsel, representing the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), contended that the material was uploaded without the office-bearers' approval, and was removed. He informed the bench that an unconditional apology has also been issued. Justice Kumar observed that the court would examine "whether it has come from the pen or heart".

Regarding notice to all the office bearers, the counsel contended that it would be a large number, perhaps nearly 50 people. "Office bearers: president, vice president, secretaries, treasurers, joint secretaries…40 or 50 is no number in the Supreme Court…for the present we exempt them from personal appearance for the next date. If required, we will summon them for physical presence, not even virtual appearance,” added the bench.

The counsel insisted that the post was removed the same day and a press release was also issued. The petitioner’s counsel said that the post was viewed by nearly 10 million people.

KPCC counsel said that all office bearers will have to file separate affidavits; that is the only thing. "Once the damage is caused…tomorrow it may happen to every profession, every institution. We operate within the four corners of the Constitution," observed the bench.

The bench said the Constitution is supreme and no individual or political organisation stands above it.

The bench observed that judgments are always open to criticism and freedom of expression can't be a shield of intimidation to interfere with the administration of justice.