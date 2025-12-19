ETV Bharat / bharat

'Serious Allegations': Supreme Court Issues Notice On Woman Lawyer's Plea Alleging Custodial Sexual Assault At Noida PS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea filed by a woman advocate alleging illegal detention and custodial sexual assault at a police station in Noida.

In the petition, the woman claimed that she was subjected to 14 hours of "illegal detention, custodial sexual assault, torture and coercion" by police personnel at the Sector 126 police station in Noida late on the night of December 3 while she was discharging her professional duty towards her client.

When the matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and NV Anjaria, senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner, contended that CCTV cameras at the police station should be immediately seized and added that even the complainant was forced to withdraw his complaint.

The bench initially asked why the petitioner did not approach the Allahabad High Court with her grievance. "We have all the sympathy. Let the high court take appropriate action," the bench observed.

Singh said the apex court may transfer the petition to the high court. "The difficulty is if we start entertaining this (plea), all matters from all around Delhi will come to the Supreme Court only," the bench said. Singh requested the bench to take this as some kind of a "test case".

Singh stressed that it was a very gross case where a woman advocate was "sexually mauled" and kept under illegal detention. “If it is happening in Noida, just imagine the plight of the entire country,” Singh said.