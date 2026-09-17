Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Woman 'Illegally' Deported To Bangladesh
The bench issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in four weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued notice on Thursday on a plea filed by a son alleging his mother was "illegally deported" to Bangladesh despite being a permanent resident of West Bengal and her grandfather's name figuring in the electoral roll of 1952.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in four weeks.
Senior advocate S Muralidhar and advocate Prasanna S appeared for Sahin Akhtar, who also challenged his mother's detention and forcible removal from India into Bangladesh.
The petition also challenged the legality of the Standard Operating Procedure dated May 2, 2025 titled "Procedure for deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals/Rohingya-regarding" (SOP) and the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, insofar as it permits or facilitates removal of persons apprehended within India without the safeguards prescribed by law and the Constitution.
The plea contended that the woman has at all times been lawfully present in India and has never entered the country illegally. The plea said she was wrongfully and forcibly removed from a country to which she has always rightfully belonged.
"She is a permanent resident of Gobindapur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her Indian identity and longstanding connection with West Bengal are supported by her identity and civil documents and by historical electoral records. The name of her grandfather, Badsa Gazi, appears in the electoral roll of 1952, while the names of her parents appear in the 2002 electoral roll," the plea said.
The plea stated that her name was subsequently deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR exercise, and since this deletion has been challenged before the competent tribunal, it does not constitute a determination of her nationality. The plea claimed that the woman had travelled to Mumbai about 20 years ago with her husband in search of livelihood and worked there as a domestic worker.
The plea said on July 19, 2026, she was intercepted in Mumbai by persons identifying themselves as police personnel, forcibly apprehended and taken to a detention facility.
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