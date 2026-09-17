ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Woman 'Illegally' Deported To Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued notice on Thursday on a plea filed by a son alleging his mother was "illegally deported" to Bangladesh despite being a permanent resident of West Bengal and her grandfather's name figuring in the electoral roll of 1952.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in four weeks.

Senior advocate S Muralidhar and advocate Prasanna S appeared for Sahin Akhtar, who also challenged his mother's detention and forcible removal from India into Bangladesh.

The petition also challenged the legality of the Standard Operating Procedure dated May 2, 2025 titled "Procedure for deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals/Rohingya-regarding" (SOP) and the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, insofar as it permits or facilitates removal of persons apprehended within India without the safeguards prescribed by law and the Constitution.