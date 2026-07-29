ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Airmen Cannot Quit Service At Will

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Indian Air Force personnel do not have an “unqualified right” to quit service to take up civilian posts, stressing that airmen are members of a disciplined force and that prior permission is a substantive requirement—not a mere procedural formality.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar. “Under Clause 7 of the AFO, permission to apply for a civil post is a pre-requisite for grant of NOC by the competent authority. It has been clarified in the AFO itself that grant of permission to apply for a civil post as well as subsequent grant of NOC are privileges and the same cannot be claimed as a matter of right," noted the bench.

The bench noted that a perusal of Air Force Order (AFO) No.33/2017 in its entirety indicates that there is an object behind its issuance inasmuch as premature discharge of an Airman from the IAF prior to completion of his regular engagement was found to have an adverse impact on the operational preparedness of the Force.

The bench noted that AFO No.33/2017 was framed to balance the personal aspirations of Airmen for better career prospects and to regulate how an air warrior from the IAF could be discharged. It clarified that the said AFO is not under challenge in the present matter.

“It contemplates seeking permission at two stages. The first stage is before applying for a civil post and the second stage is after receiving a call letter for appearing in the interview or after result of the written test is declared, where selection is based on success in the written test only," said the bench.

The bench said that upon a complete reading of AFO No.33/2017, it cannot be said that the prescribed requirements are merely procedural and that their compliance is not mandatory.

“The object behind stipulating these requirements has necessary nexus with the object of regulating premature discharge of air warriors from the IAF. It must be borne in mind that Airmen are members of the IAF, a disciplined force," said the bench.

The bench said the prescription of seeking prior permission before applying for a civil post and the subsequent grant of NOC by the competent authority after selection cannot be considered simple procedural requirements that could be dispensed with at the will of the concerned Airman.