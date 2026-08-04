Supreme Court: Increase Third-Party Insurance For Cars To Four Years And Two-Wheelers To Six
The top court noted the "unfortunate reality" that despite a statutory framework mandating third-party motor vehicle insurance in India, compliance is lacking.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed an increase in the term of third-party motor vehicle insurance for new cars to four year and for new two-wheelers to six years. The apex court also directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to develop a pilot project linking vehicles with insurance status to ensure that vehicles at petrol pumps can be checked for valid third-party insurance.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said: "We notice that despite eight years having passed from the said direction, a large number of vehicles remain uninsured."
"While the IRDA and GIC have recommended that this period not be enhanced, we are of the view that it is in the interest of road safety that the period be enhanced by one year. Therefore, it is directed that henceforth, third-party insurance for four years for new cars and six years for new two wheelers be required to be purchased. IRDA to immediately issue necessary directions," added the bench.
The bench noted the "unfortunate reality" that despite a statutory framework mandating third-party motor vehicle insurance in India, compliance is lacking. "Consequently, victims or families affected by motor accidents often have to run pillar to post in order to receive compensation," it said.
The bench issued a series of other directions to ensure compliance with the mandatory insurance regime.
The bench said it is shocking to learn that nearly 56% of vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured as per the report of the Standing Committee on Finance 2024–25.
"In absolute terms, the stark figure of uninsured vehicles stands at 16.54 crore vehicles out of 30.48 crore vehicles. The consequent effect is that the statutory safeguard of victim compensation is often delayed, if not defeated. The object behind mandatory insurance under Section 146 of the MVA is not just that victims of road accidents are compensated, it is also that they are not drawn into prolonged litigation," said the bench.
The bench directed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras may be integrated with VAHAN data for issuance of challans, when a vehicle is found uninsured on the roads.
The bench said as deliberated upon in court, the IRDA in consultation with the MoRTH, to deliberate and evolve a pilot-project whereby fuel for vehicles to be linked with valid insurance status. "In the absence thereof, the vehicle concerned would be refused fuel at petrol pumps, until such time that valid insurance is obtained," it said.
"The benefit therein is two-fold. Firstly, it will assist in identification of uninsured or unregistered vehicles. Secondly, it will prompt the owners of these vehicles to ensure that they have valid insurance status. Such projects would ensure ground-level compliance with the statutory mandate of Section 146 of the MVA. This may be done through the use of ANPR cameras. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has in principle, no objection to the same," said the bench.
The bench said a handheld-digital device or digital application be provided to the traffic police to monitor real-time insurance status of vehicles and impose challans for violations.
The bench issued these directions while deciding an appeal filed by National Insurance Company Ltd. regarding a motor accident compensation dispute.
The bench dismissed the insurer's appeal but expanded the scope of the proceedings to address systemic issues regarding motor insurance coverage.
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