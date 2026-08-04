ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Increase Third-Party Insurance For Cars To Four Years And Two-Wheelers To Six

Wreckage of a car after it crossed the median and collided head-on with another car near the Thumbaipatti four-lane road overbridge close to Melur, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed an increase in the term of third-party motor vehicle insurance for new cars to four year and for new two-wheelers to six years. The apex court also directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to develop a pilot project linking vehicles with insurance status to ensure that vehicles at petrol pumps can be checked for valid third-party insurance.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said: "We notice that despite eight years having passed from the said direction, a large number of vehicles remain uninsured."

"While the IRDA and GIC have recommended that this period not be enhanced, we are of the view that it is in the interest of road safety that the period be enhanced by one year. Therefore, it is directed that henceforth, third-party insurance for four years for new cars and six years for new two wheelers be required to be purchased. IRDA to immediately issue necessary directions," added the bench.

The bench noted the "unfortunate reality" that despite a statutory framework mandating third-party motor vehicle insurance in India, compliance is lacking. "Consequently, victims or families affected by motor accidents often have to run pillar to post in order to receive compensation," it said.

The bench issued a series of other directions to ensure compliance with the mandatory insurance regime.

The bench said it is shocking to learn that nearly 56% of vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured as per the report of the Standing Committee on Finance 2024–25.

"In absolute terms, the stark figure of uninsured vehicles stands at 16.54 crore vehicles out of 30.48 crore vehicles. The consequent effect is that the statutory safeguard of victim compensation is often delayed, if not defeated. The object behind mandatory insurance under Section 146 of the MVA is not just that victims of road accidents are compensated, it is also that they are not drawn into prolonged litigation," said the bench.