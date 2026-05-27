ETV Bharat / bharat

'Private Properties Not Subject To Primogeniture’: SC In Kapurthala 'Maharaja' Property Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the personal private properties of a titular ruler would pass to his successors in accordance with Hindu or Muslim personal law instead of the customary law of primogeniture, where the eldest male lineal descendant inherited all properties.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti. The apex court delivered its verdict on a civil dispute between Brigadier Sukhjit Singh, the government-recognised titular 'Maharaja' of Kapurthala, and his estranged wife Gita Devi and their children.

The bench said that while the rule of primogeniture could apply to the symbolic throne (gaddi) and titles, it does not extend to personal private properties declared during the merger of princely states.

"In view of the above discussion that the properties declared to be the private properties of the Maharaja would devolve according to Hindu Law/ Law of Succession and not by the rule of primogeniture, the judgment and order of the learned single judge as well as of the division bench of the high court which holds that the rule of primogeniture would prevail in the succession of properties is illegal and is unsustainable in law," said the bench.

The bench said that the properties/estate did not constitute the ruler's estate, as the merger covenant guaranteed such custom only for the gaddi (throne), not for private property.

It said that as the private properties of an ordinary citizen, they were required to devolve according to the ordinary personal law then in force, namely, the Hindu Mitakshara Law.

The bench said the estate/the private properties declared by the ruler devolved upon the single heir, Maharaja Paramjit Singh, on 19.06.1949 immediately after the merger agreement.

"At that time, the Hindu Succession Act was not in force. The said Act was enforced with effect from 17.06.1956, and by that time, the properties had already acquired the status of private property of the then ruler, Maharaja Paramjit Singh, in his capacity as an ordinary citizen, due to the signing of the merger agreement," it added.

The bench said accordingly, the Hindu Succession Act or Section 5(ii) of the Act, which exempts estates descending to a single heir under a covenant, is not applicable here.