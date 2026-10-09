Supreme Court Hints Steps To Fast-Track Pending WB SIR Appeals
The bench was informed that around 18,000 voters whose appeals were pending could not vote in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it would take steps to expedite the hearing of appeals pending before 19 appellate tribunals in West Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana orally observed that the court could prioritise appeals seeking inclusion in the voter list, and later take up appeals filed by those seeking the deletion of other voters.
The petitioners emphasised that the delay in adjudicating the appeals had affected voters in West Bengal. The bench was informed that around 18,000 voters whose appeals were pending could not vote in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi flagged technical challenges affecting the process. “We need to thrash out some issues like software issues in the ECINET portal,” he said.
"We will do something to expedite hearings of appeals pending before tribunals,” the CJI observed. He also assured the petitioners that the court will make some appropriate intervention.
The bench made these observations as advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan sought the speedy disposal of pending appeals. The counsel pointed at the local body elections scheduled for November. They stressed that a large number of voters whose appeals remain undecided.
"Appeals for inclusion in voter list can be priority-wise," the CJI said. The bench indicated that appeals filed by persons seeking the deletion of other voters could be pushed behind and taken up later.
The bench’s attention was also drawn to the broader picture acknowledged by the Election Commission of India in its affidavit: the gap between the number of appeals filed and those disposed of by the tribunals.
According to the figures cited, 38.20 lakh appeals have been filed so far, while the 19 appellate tribunals have disposed of only 1.02 lakh appeals in six months, since they began functioning in March. The counsel also pointed at the high success rate among appellants whose cases have been decided. The bench was informed that out of the 1,26,194 appeals decided so far, around 93 per cent were allowed, resulting in the voters being re-included on the electoral rolls.
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