ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Hints Steps To Fast-Track Pending WB SIR Appeals

Samajwadi Party workers hold a protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls issue, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it would take steps to expedite the hearing of appeals pending before 19 appellate tribunals in West Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana orally observed that the court could prioritise appeals seeking inclusion in the voter list, and later take up appeals filed by those seeking the deletion of other voters.

The petitioners emphasised that the delay in adjudicating the appeals had affected voters in West Bengal. The bench was informed that around 18,000 voters whose appeals were pending could not vote in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls. During the hearing, Justice Bagchi flagged technical challenges affecting the process. “We need to thrash out some issues like software issues in the ECINET portal,” he said. "We will do something to expedite hearings of appeals pending before tribunals,” the CJI observed. He also assured the petitioners that the court will make some appropriate intervention.