ETV Bharat / bharat

Chief Justice Of India Hints Sabarimala Women Entry Case Verdict Likely In October

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday hinted that the Constitution bench's verdict on the young women's entry into Sabarimala temple will be delivered in October this year.

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, orally gave this indication regarding Sabarimala while hearing the Bodh Gaya temple management case. Advocate Amol B Karande, representing one of the petitioners in the matter, told ETV Bharat that upon a mention by the counsel, the CJI scheduled the Bodh Gaya petition for October 6, while orally expressing that it would be taken up after the Sabarimala ruling reserved by the nine-judge bench.

On May 14, this year, the Supreme Court reserved its order on pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.