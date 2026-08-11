Chief Justice Of India Hints Sabarimala Women Entry Case Verdict Likely In October
The nine-judge constitution bench heard the matter for 16 days recently and took note of arguments made by several senior advocates
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday hinted that the Constitution bench's verdict on the young women's entry into Sabarimala temple will be delivered in October this year.
Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, orally gave this indication regarding Sabarimala while hearing the Bodh Gaya temple management case. Advocate Amol B Karande, representing one of the petitioners in the matter, told ETV Bharat that upon a mention by the counsel, the CJI scheduled the Bodh Gaya petition for October 6, while orally expressing that it would be taken up after the Sabarimala ruling reserved by the nine-judge bench.
On May 14, this year, the Supreme Court reserved its order on pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.
The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
The nine-judge constitution bench heard the matter for 16 days and took note of arguments made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan, Abhishek Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Indira Jaising, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Gopal Sankaranarayanan among others.
The nine-judge constitution bench heard petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.
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