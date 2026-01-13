ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Hindu Widow Entitled To Maintenance From Father-In-Law's Estate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a daughter-in-law who becomes a widow after the death of her father-in-law is entitled to claim maintenance from his estate under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti said: "We are clearly of the opinion that 'any widow of the son' of a deceased Hindu is a dependant within the meaning of Section 21 (vii) of the Act and is entitled to claim maintenance under Section 22 of the Act".

"Therefore, no illegality has been committed by the high court in passing the impugned order holding the petition of respondent no.1, who is a widow of the son of the deceased, to be maintainable and in directing the family court to consider it on merits in accordance with law. The appeals as such lack merits and are dismissed with no order as to costs", said the bench, while dismissing civil appeals.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Varun Singh appeared for contesting respondents in both the appeals.

The dispute arose among the heirs of late Dr. Mahendra Prasad, who died in December 2021. Geeta Sharma, Prasad’s daughter-in-law, sought maintenance from his estate under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act after her husband, one of Prasad's sons, passed away in March 2023. The family court had dismissed her petition as not maintainable on the ground that she was not a widow at the time of her father-in-law's death.

The high court, in appeal, set aside the order of the family court recording a categorical finding that the petition was maintainable as respondent no.1 (Sharma) was the widow of one of the sons of late Dr. Mahindra Prasad and as such was a dependant. Accordingly, the high court directed the family court to consider the matter on merit and to decide about the quantum of maintenance.

The order passed by the high court was challenged before the top court by other family members, the widow of another son and a woman claiming to be Dr. Prasad's long-term live-in partner.

The SC bench said Section 21 of the Act, is only a defining section which defines the "dependants" of the deceased Hindu. One of the relatives of the deceased Hindu who has been defined as a dependant is clearly "any widow of his son" meaning thereby a widow of the deceased son of the Hindu is a dependant irrespective of the time she becomes a widow, it added.

The top court said the expression "any widow of his son" under Section 21(vii) of the Act is unambiguous and includes all widowed daughters-in-law, irrespective of whether the son died before or after the father-in-law.

"The above definition is quite clear and unambiguous. It is not open for any other meaning except that a widow of the son of the deceased is a dependent. In view of such a clear definition, it is not open for anyone to infer and assign any other meaning to the said definition so as to say that only a widow of the predeceased son of a Hindu would be covered by the said definition", said the apex court.

The bench said it is a cardinal principle of interpretation of law that where the provision is clear and unambiguous, it has to be interpreted literally provided the literal interpretation is not in conflict with the purpose of the Act or is otherwise not impractical.