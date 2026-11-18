Supreme Court: Highway Encroachment Orders No Carte Blanche For Demolitions
The case stemmed from a suo motu petition the court took up after the Phalodi accident, focusing on road safety and illegal occupations on highways.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned authorities against treating its highway encroachment orders as a licence for bulldozer action, stressing that any demolition must conform to the procedure laid down under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.
A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath disposed of a batch of applications filed mainly by property owners from Gujarat along National Highway-48. The bench, also comprising Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, sent their individual grievances to the jurisdictional High Courts and extended interim protection against demolition.
The bench said it is conscious that a mere assertion of ownership or lawful occupation cannot, by itself, prevent the authorities from exercising their statutory powers to remove unauthorised encroachments.
Equally, the mere assertion by the authorities that a particular structure falls within the Right of Way cannot be treated as a substitute for the determination required under law, where the very basis of such assertion is disputed, added the bench.
"The competing claims must be examined in accordance with the applicable statutory framework, and the persons affected must be afforded such opportunity of hearing and adjudication as the law requires. We are, therefore, of the considered view that the individual grievances raised in these applications ought to be examined by the respective jurisdictional High Courts," said the bench.
The case stemmed from a suo motu petition the court took up after the Phalodi accident in Rajasthan and other fatal mishaps, focusing on road safety and illegal occupations on highways.
The top court in April 2026 issued wide-ranging interim directions: inspection teams, state-wise encroachment reports, notices under Section 26 of the 2002 Act, operationalisation of the Rajmargyatra complaint module, a ban on new commercial structures within the Right of Way, and formation of District Highway Safety Task Forces.
District Magistrates were told to remove unauthorised structures within 60 days as per the Act and the August 2025 SOP. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies moved into action. Owners, including Prakashbhai Manharlal Shah, Arihant Petroleum, and others from Valsad and Navsari, moved the top court.
The bench noted that in the present applications, several applicants raised disputes concerning land ownership, the extent of the Right of Way, the correctness of the demarcation undertaken by NHAI and the acquisition of the land in question. These are matters which may require examination of revenue records, acquisition proceedings, survey reports and other relevant documents, added the bench.
The applicants claimed title through registered sale deeds dating back to 1988, argued the land was never acquired, disputed NHAI’s demarcation, and said proper notices were not served.
"The jurisdictional High Courts shall adjudicate upon the respective grievances independently, after affording due opportunity of hearing to the parties and in accordance with law. All questions concerning ownership, demarcation of the Right of Way, acquisition of land, and compliance with the statutory procedure shall remain open for consideration," said the top court.
It is made clear that the interim protection shall remain confined to the structures forming the subject matter of these applications and shall not create any equity in favour of the applicants or authorise any fresh construction or encroachment, added the bench.
"The interim protection already granted by this Court shall continue until disposal of the respective proceedings before the jurisdictional High Courts. In cases where no such protection has previously been granted, we direct that NHAI and the concerned authorities shall not undertake demolition, removal of the disputed structures or any other coercive action pursuant to the impugned notices until such disposal," said the apex court.
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