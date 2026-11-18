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Supreme Court: Highway Encroachment Orders No Carte Blanche For Demolitions

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned authorities against treating its highway encroachment orders as a licence for bulldozer action, stressing that any demolition must conform to the procedure laid down under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath disposed of a batch of applications filed mainly by property owners from Gujarat along National Highway-48. The bench, also comprising Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, sent their individual grievances to the jurisdictional High Courts and extended interim protection against demolition.

The bench said it is conscious that a mere assertion of ownership or lawful occupation cannot, by itself, prevent the authorities from exercising their statutory powers to remove unauthorised encroachments. Equally, the mere assertion by the authorities that a particular structure falls within the Right of Way cannot be treated as a substitute for the determination required under law, where the very basis of such assertion is disputed, added the bench. "The competing claims must be examined in accordance with the applicable statutory framework, and the persons affected must be afforded such opportunity of hearing and adjudication as the law requires. We are, therefore, of the considered view that the individual grievances raised in these applications ought to be examined by the respective jurisdictional High Courts," said the bench. The case stemmed from a suo motu petition the court took up after the Phalodi accident in Rajasthan and other fatal mishaps, focusing on road safety and illegal occupations on highways. The top court in April 2026 issued wide-ranging interim directions: inspection teams, state-wise encroachment reports, notices under Section 26 of the 2002 Act, operationalisation of the Rajmargyatra complaint module, a ban on new commercial structures within the Right of Way, and formation of District Highway Safety Task Forces.