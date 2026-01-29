SC Stays UGC Regulation Pertaining To Definition Of Caste Discrimination
The apex court said the regulations are prima facie vague and capable of misuse.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.
The apex court said the regulations are prima facie vague and capable of misuse, and issued notice on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.
The court further said that we want a free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions. "Unity of India must be reflected in our educational institutions", the apex court further said. This story is being updated.