SC Stays UGC Regulation Pertaining To Definition Of Caste Discrimination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The apex court said the regulations are prima facie vague and capable of misuse, and issued notice on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.