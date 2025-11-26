ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Dead, Migrated, And Deletions From Bihar Electoral Rolls Not Objected’: Supreme Court During SIR Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the dead and migrated electors were not disputed in the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. The court stated that even deletions did not result in any objection from the concerned and stressed that when people avail benefits using Aadhaar cards, it is constitutional morality, but can that beneficiary become a voter?

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi made observations while commencing the final hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Election Commission's (EC) decisions to revise electoral rolls in several states.

‘SIR hasty and exclusionary’

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a party in the matter, said the process of the special intensive revisions (SIR) being implemented across the country is too hasty, unreasonable, and exclusionary, and it is, in fact, taking away the rights which are vested in an elector.

“My submission is not that the EC has the power, but the procedure itself shifts the burden, and I have to prove that I am a citizen. I can only say my Aadhaar card is here and I was born here,” Sibal said.

The bench said the argument that the SIR of electoral rolls was never conducted before in the country cannot be used to examine the validity of the poll body’s decisions to carry out this exercise in several states.

Justice Bagchi said Form 6 is the form for a person aspiring to be a voter willing to deposit with the poll body or any appropriate authority, or for inclusion. He asked, “Does it mean the Election Commission has to accept the entry?”

Sibal replied, 'No, not at all.' “There is residual jurisdiction always to go into preliminary inquiry about credibility…”, said Justice Bagchi.

Portraying EC as an inert post office

“We are not on objections, the inherent power of the EC to accept the correctness of entries in Form 6, or a complementary power to go into the correctness ... What you are portraying, Mr Sibal, is that the election commission is an inert post office. Where a Form 6 application must inherently be accepted and included as a voter”, noted the bench.

Sibal said prima facie it must be accepted, unless the concerned officer has some evidence in possession. Justice Bagchi said, “There will always be this jurisdiction inherent in a constitutional body to examine, verify, and vet documents which are placed before it for consideration….” It was argued that the BLO must have some evidence to say so; otherwise, he would ask every elector to prove his citizenship.

SC asks, 'Can it paralyse EC?'

Sibal said, for example, the booth level officer (BLO) says one person is not a citizen, and it is not his jurisdiction to say the person is not, and it would have to be sent to the central government for adjudication, as the BLO has no authority to decide.

“He is not deciding whether you are a citizen or not, he is just not satisfied that you were born that day in the place, or you are not a resident”, said Justice Bagchi. Sibal replied that they have Aadhaar cards, and millions do not have birth certificates. The bench said the Aadhaar card is not absolute or conclusive proof, and it was included as one of the multiple options, and if somebody is not included, there will be a post-decisional hearing, and added that there is an appeal procedure.