‘Dead, Migrated, And Deletions From Bihar Electoral Rolls Not Objected’: Supreme Court During SIR Hearing
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions on SIR, during which it addresses concerns of exclusion, procedural fairness, and constitutional morality in elections.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the dead and migrated electors were not disputed in the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. The court stated that even deletions did not result in any objection from the concerned and stressed that when people avail benefits using Aadhaar cards, it is constitutional morality, but can that beneficiary become a voter?
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi made observations while commencing the final hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Election Commission's (EC) decisions to revise electoral rolls in several states.
‘SIR hasty and exclusionary’
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a party in the matter, said the process of the special intensive revisions (SIR) being implemented across the country is too hasty, unreasonable, and exclusionary, and it is, in fact, taking away the rights which are vested in an elector.
“My submission is not that the EC has the power, but the procedure itself shifts the burden, and I have to prove that I am a citizen. I can only say my Aadhaar card is here and I was born here,” Sibal said.
The bench said the argument that the SIR of electoral rolls was never conducted before in the country cannot be used to examine the validity of the poll body’s decisions to carry out this exercise in several states.
Justice Bagchi said Form 6 is the form for a person aspiring to be a voter willing to deposit with the poll body or any appropriate authority, or for inclusion. He asked, “Does it mean the Election Commission has to accept the entry?”
Sibal replied, 'No, not at all.' “There is residual jurisdiction always to go into preliminary inquiry about credibility…”, said Justice Bagchi.
Portraying EC as an inert post office
“We are not on objections, the inherent power of the EC to accept the correctness of entries in Form 6, or a complementary power to go into the correctness ... What you are portraying, Mr Sibal, is that the election commission is an inert post office. Where a Form 6 application must inherently be accepted and included as a voter”, noted the bench.
Sibal said prima facie it must be accepted, unless the concerned officer has some evidence in possession. Justice Bagchi said, “There will always be this jurisdiction inherent in a constitutional body to examine, verify, and vet documents which are placed before it for consideration….” It was argued that the BLO must have some evidence to say so; otherwise, he would ask every elector to prove his citizenship.
SC asks, 'Can it paralyse EC?'
Sibal said, for example, the booth level officer (BLO) says one person is not a citizen, and it is not his jurisdiction to say the person is not, and it would have to be sent to the central government for adjudication, as the BLO has no authority to decide.
“He is not deciding whether you are a citizen or not, he is just not satisfied that you were born that day in the place, or you are not a resident”, said Justice Bagchi. Sibal replied that they have Aadhaar cards, and millions do not have birth certificates. The bench said the Aadhaar card is not absolute or conclusive proof, and it was included as one of the multiple options, and if somebody is not included, there will be a post-decisional hearing, and added that there is an appeal procedure.
“Where is that post-decisional hearing given to us?” asked Sibal, adding that on the ground, no one has given that appeal procedure. The CJI said an order was passed regarding availing the remedy of appeal, and if an appeal is filed, we also directed the authority to decide it. Sibal said millions do have the wherewithal to file an appeal. The CJI asked, 'Can we paralyse any constitutional body?'
‘In Bihar, dead and migrated persons are not disputed’
“Let us take Bihar as one of the pilot projects on an illustrative basis. Initially, there was a projection before us that crores of people are being deprived of their voting rights. We were also very apprehensive; that is why we continued to issue directions. Some directions were effective and helped a lot. But eventually, what happened was that the dead were not disputed, those who migrated were not disputed, 22 lakh something. And finally, hardly three lakhs (were deleted)…”, said the CJI.
In October, the EC had said that after the determination of the objections and deletion of approximately 3.66 lakh individuals from the final Bihar electoral roll, no appeal had been reported.
Sibal said thousands disputed. The bench said data was presented from your side, and Yogender Yadav presented charts, which showed that in 2014-15, the population and electoral roll were over 100%. Does it not require special revision? “In this situation, the ECI takes aggressive intensive revision; what and where…the deletions, again, from the same chart appear to be, to a large extent. There were some deletions. But these deletions have not resulted in any response from the individual elector concerned. We do not find the degree of impact on ground level…,” said Justice Bagchi.
Sibal said many have gone to vote and found their name to be deleted, and where do they go after that? Which elector will say, 'I will file an appeal'? “If the BLO suspects anything, in case the person has an Aadhaar card. If he has any evidence, he has to present it to the person. Like, what is the evidence that the person was not born on such and such day?” argued Sibal.
Can an Aadhaar card beneficiary become a voter?
The CJI said the Aadhaar card is a creation of a statute, and it is prepared and issued for a particular object under a particular statute, but only for the purpose of availing certain social welfare schemes. “Suppose there are people from neighbouring countries who come to India. When they are working and staying in India ... somebody working as a labourer on a construction site, if you issue an Aadhaar card to him to avail the benefits of subsidised rations for children or any benefit, that is something that is part of our constitutional ethos. That is constitutional morality. But does it mean that because he has been given this benefit, he must be made a voter also?” said the CJI.
Sibal said he does not dispute that. The CJI said there are instances where a person is a bona fide resident and citizen of India, even if he has been excluded, and the court is also looking for such cases so that procedural errors can be rectified. “That may be true of some border states, but it cannot be true for Kerala or Bihar…” said Sibal.
The CJI said for Bihar SIR, every day there were media reports, so persons in the remotest areas were aware: some voter lists were being prepared, a new voter list was coming out, and objections were being invited. “In that entire process, can somebody say that I was completely aloof and I was not aware?” said the CJI.
Sibal said it is not his case that EC has no power, and he is having issues with the processes being followed by the poll body. “Process should be inclusive. Any attempt to shift the burden to the elector to prove a fact is inconsistent with our constitutional culture right from before Independence…if you have duplicate voters, you have software to exclude duplicate voters," said Sibal.
SC will continue to hear submissions tomorrow
Meanwhile, the apex court also fixed the schedule of hearings on several pleas specifically challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The bench asked the poll panel to file its response to pleas challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu by December 1, and it gave two days’ time to the petitioners to file their rejoinders. The petitions will be listed on December 4.
The apex court said the pleas against SIR in West Bengal, where a few BLOs have allegedly committed suicide, will be taken up for hearing on December 9, and in the meantime, the EC has to file its reply over the weekend. The bench said the West Bengal State Election Commission and the state government are also at liberty to file their reply by December 1.
